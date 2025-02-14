NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: India's apex industry body for alternate capital industry, the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), honoured key players and top performers from the alternative asset industry at the IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards, held on the final day of the 14th edition of its flagship event, the IVCA Conclave.

The jury included Shri UK Sinha, Former SEBI Chairman; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder, Info Edge India Ltd; Vivek Pandit, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company; Shri S Ramann, Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General (Central Revenue Audit) and CTO, CAG; and Cate Ambrose, CEO and Board Member, Global Private Capital Association (GPCA).

The Awards Partner for the eighth edition of IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards was Praxis Global Alliance and the Awards Sponsors were Alpha Grep Investment Management, Avendus, Blume Ventures, Cactus Venture Partners, Gaja Capital, IvyCap Ventures, and Trifecta Capital.

Rajat Tandon, President, IVCA said, "The IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards celebrate fund managers developing India's private capital landscape with vision, resilience, and innovation. The year 2024 was transformative, driven by performance, adaptability and long-term value creation. The awards recognised excellence across key categories, such as--fundraising, performance and returns--highlighting the industry's strength in capital raising, investor confidence, and successful exits, positioning India as a 'global leader in fund management'."

The winners of the IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards for 2025 are as follows:

Best Fundraise: Private Equity

Kedaara Capital was recognised for demonstrating the best fundraising performance among domestic private equity firms in 2024-2025. This award focuses on private equity investors who generate strong limited partner (LP) interest and successfully increase dry powder.

Best Fundraise: International Venture Capital

General Catalyst Partners emerged as the winner in this category.

Domestic Venture Capital: Best Fundraising Performance of the Year

IvyCap Ventures emerged as the winner for the best fundraising performance of 2024-2025 in the domestic venture capital category.

Best Exit: International Private Equity

Blackstone emerged as the winner for their exceptional performance in exits.

Best Exit: Domestic Private Equity

ChrysCapital won the award for managing multiple exits, the most in this category, and securing a spectacular exit amount.

Best Exit: International Venture Capital

Peak XV Partners emerged victorious, securing the highest exit amount in this category.

Domestic Venture Capital: Best Exit Performance of the Year

Elevation Capital was recognised for their exceptional performance, winning the award in this

Infrastructure Fund: Best Overall Performance of the Year

Brookfield was named the winner in this category for building on its impressive investment track record to complete several transactions across verticals within India's infrastructure sector. Brookfield additionally closed the largest pan-Asian infrastructure fund raised to date, which maintains a strong focus on India.

Best Performance: Real Estate Funds

With an impressive volume and value of investments in the real estate space, Blackstone was named the winner in this category.

Private Credit Fund: Best Overall Performance of the Year

EAAA Alternatives stood out with an impressive record of multiple investments and with a spectacular investment amount, making it the leader in this category.

Venture Debt Fund: Best Overall Performance of the Year

Stride Ventures emerged victorious, demonstrating remarkable performance through its significant volume and value of debt investments in 2024-2025.

New Fund Entry: Best Overall Performance of the Year

This award honours investors who are investing for the first time in the Indian ecosystem and the jury recognised Just Climate as the winner for 2024-2025.

Consistent Social Impact Champion Award

This award was won by Chiratae Ventures for their remarkable efforts in the entrepreneurial ecosystem that created a positive social impact.

Women First Award

India Alternatives won this category for their exceptional efforts in the private equity space and boosting women entrepreneurship.

Consistent Climate Impact Champion Award

Blacksoil won this award for their consistent effort in backing companies that are catalysing positive environmental impact.

Special Cumulative Achievement Award:

Shri Jayant Sinha, Senior Advisor to the IVCA Climate and Sustainability Council, and Former Union Minister of State for Finance and Civil Aviation, received the Special Cumulative Achievement Award.

Beacon of Excellence Award

This award was presented to Shri Prashanth Prakash, Partner, Accel. This honour celebrates his inspiring journey and contribution in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, as well as the impact of his work, for which he was recently conferred the prestigious Padma Shri.

Certificate of Regulatory Excellence

This certificate recognised Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner, CFO, and ESG Officer, 3one4 Capital, for his key contributions to strengthening regulatory practices and fostering a supportive environment for India's private capital ecosystem.

IVCA Alternate Capital Excellence Awards 2025 celebrated excellence in alternative investments, recognising firms and individuals who have made significant contributions to the ecosystem. Showcasing this diverse group of industry-leading investment professionals, we celebrated the resilience, innovation, and strategic vision that continues to shape India's investment landscape and may cement the country's place as a global powerhouse of alternative capital.

IVCA remains committed to strengthening India's alternative investment landscape by fostering collaboration between investors, policymakers, and industry leaders and continues to honour exceptional contributions which fuel innovation, economic development and value creation for the long term in India's private capital ecosystem.

Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is a not-for-profit, apex industry body promoting the alternate capital industry and fostering a vibrant investing ecosystem in India. IVCA is committed to supporting the ecosystem by facilitating advocacy discussions with the Government of India, policymakers, and regulators, resulting in the rise of entrepreneurial activity, innovation, and job creation in India and contributing towards the development of India as a leading fund management hub. IVCA members are the most active domestic and global VCs, PEs, funds for infrastructure, real estate, credit funds, limited partners, investment companies, family offices, corporate VCs, and knowledge partners. These funds invest in emerging companies, venture growth, buyout, special situations, distressed assets, and credit and venture debt, among others.

