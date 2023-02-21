New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/Jeevansathi.com): For the first time in the history of Indian weddings, Jeevansathi.com, the country's leading matrimony brand, organized a one-of-its-kind surprise for a Jeevansathi couple on their wedding. As part of its campaign,#StringsOfLoveByJS, Jeevansathi collaborated with 'Din Shagna Da' and 'Ranjha' fame singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal who treated the lucky bride and the family - hailing from Indore - to a beautiful performance at the wedding. In order to successfully pull off this enormous surprise, Jeevansathi.com let the groom - from Surat - in on their secret while not revealing it to the bride, wedding guests and everyone else involved.

Jasleen sprung a surprise on the bride by gatecrashing the wedding immediately after the Varmala, stunning everyone present and leaving them bowled over. The reactions that the gig elicited from the bride and her family were beautifully captured by the Jeevansathi team, who disguised themselves as the employees of an event management company while secretly ensuring that all preparations were on track and that the plan came through exactly as it was conceptualized.

Also Read | Bitcoin Evangelist Roger Ver Has Been in Limelight Recently After a Genesis Unit Said He … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

Himani Bahuguna, EVP & Head of Marketing, Jeevansathi.com, said, "It's a beautiful love story that took wings on our platform, and we, in turn, made their special day extra memorable by flying Jasleen Royal for a live performance at their wedding. Given it was a real wedding, planning a surprise of this magnitude wasn't easy at all, but the reactions made it totally worth it! We would like to thank Jasleen for her amazing performance and the groom for going that extra mile in helping us pull this off. With the success of this plan, we are sure that we will continue to come up with more such unique initiatives for Jeevansathi couples to bring that extra love and smiles into their lives."

Hardly able to contain her excitement, Jasleen Royal added, "When Jeevansathi came up with this idea of gatecrashing a Jeevansathi couple's wedding, it got me very excited because I had never done something like that before. A big thank you to Jeevansathi.com for making me a part of someone's special day and making it extra special for the lovely couple. It is heart-warming to see a partner go above and beyond to make everything perfect for their spouse, and I would like to commend Jeevansathi.com for taking that extra care to make this happen flawlessly!"

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Nursing Student Force-Fed Alcohol, Gangraped by Two Friends in Kozhikode.

The success of this exceptional campaign reiterates why Jeevansathi.com is the best matrimony platform for people to find love and take their relationship ahead. As the leading matrimony brand in India for over 25 years, Jeevansathi.com has played a vital role in shaping the evolution of marriages. The brand ensures that everyone gets the right tools and experience on our platform needed to find their perfect life partner.

Jeevansathi.com:

Experience the power of true connection with Jeevansathi.com, India's most trusted matrimony website, owned by Info Edge India Ltd. With over two decades of expertise in happy marriages, we understand the importance of finding the right partner, especially in the Indian cultural setup. At Jeevansathi, we believe in providing a secure and convenient matchmaking experience for all our members. In your search for your soul mate, we're here to help you take the first step towards a lifetime of love and happiness.

Experience the power of true connection with Jeevansathi.com, India's most trusted matrimony website, owned by Info Edge India Ltd. With over two decades of expertise in happy marriages, we understand the importance of finding the right partner, especially in the Indian cultural setup. At Jeevansathi, we believe in providing a secure and convenient matchmaking experience for all our members.

Link to the campaign- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHYYzmYlesk

This story is provided by Jeevansathi.com. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Jeevansathi.com)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)