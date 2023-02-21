Kochi, February 21: In yet another incident of crimes against women, a nursing student from Ernakulam was gang-raped by two of her friends in Kozhikode. The accused reportedly force-fed the victim with alcohol and then sexually assaulted her. The shocking incident came to light when the college authorities noticed that the student was disturbed. The victim shared her ordeal in a counselling session held by authorities. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Kidnapped, Forced to Drink Liquor and Raped in Kismatpur; Two Arrested.

As per the media reports, the victim, an Ernakulam native, was invited by the accused to their place near Mini Bypass. The duo, who were already drunk, reportedly forced her to drink alcohol. Taking advantage of her condition, the two raped her. The accused duo fled the spot after committing the crime, leaving her alone in their room. The victim woke up the next day and escaped after calling her friend. Kanpur Shocker: Wives of Two Neighbours Accuse Each Others’ Husbands of Rape in Sachendi, FIRs Registered.

A case was registered against the two accused on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim. The duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The cops have launched a manhunt to nab the accused who are currently absconding.

