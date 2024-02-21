PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: Cervical health, encompassing the well-being of the female reproductive system with a focus on the cervix, is a crucial aspect of women's health. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of cervical health issues in India. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), India accounts for one-fourth of the global cervical cancer burden, with over 96,000 new cases and 60,000 deaths reported annually.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match? Here's the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

To address this concern, Jehangir Hospital, Pune incorporates comprehensive cervical health programs to provide women with the necessary education, screening, and treatment services. The Hospital follows a holistic approach and provides a wide range of services related to cervical health. The Hospital follows a comprehensive screening program that combines various techniques to detect cervical abnormalities and diagnose cervical cancer at an early stage. The aim is to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer by detecting precancerous lesions and providing timely treatment.

Jehangir Hospital boasts a holistic approach to cervical health, encompassing:

Also Read | MD Drugs in Navi Mumbai: Jogeshwari Resident Arrested With Mephedrone Worth Rs 7.5 Lakh in Vashi.

* Advanced Screening and Diagnosis: In terms of diagnosis, Jehangir Hospital uses the latest imaging techniques, such as MRI, CT scan, and ultrasound, to detect the extent and spread of cancer. The Hospital also has advanced biopsy techniques, such as Cone Biopsy and Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure, to obtain tissue samples for further examination. A well-trained team of pathologists meticulously analyse samples, ensuring swift and accurate diagnoses.

* Comprehensive Treatment Options: In addition to the advanced screening procedures, Jehangir Hospital also offers various treatment options for cervical cancer, such as surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. The oncologists, gynaecologists, and other specialists work closely with patients to develop personalised treatment plans based on their individual needs, ensuring the best possible outcomes.

* Vaccination and Prevention: HPV vaccination, a groundbreaking preventative measure, is readily available at Jehangir Hospital. It is administered to young girls before sexual debut, it significantly minimises the risk of cervical cancer later in life.

* Psychological and Emotional Support: The diagnosis and treatment of cervical cancer can be emotionally debilitating for women and their families. Jehangir Hospital recognises this and provides comprehensive counselling and support services to help patients navigate the physical and emotional challenges of the journey.

Dr Snita Sinukumar, Consultant Surgical Oncologist at Jehangir Hospital, says, "In the early stages, cervical cancer typically presents no symptoms and is challenging to detect. It may take several years for the initial signs of cervical cancer to manifest. Prior to progressing into cancer, the cells in the cervix undergo various changes, transitioning from normal to irregular or abnormal. These abnormal cells may regress, remain unchanged, or evolve into cancerous cells. Undergoing regular gynaecological examinations and Pap tests are crucial steps in preventing cervical cancer."

"The recommended treatment for cervical cancer depends on several factors, including the stage of the disease, your age, overall health, and whether you plan to have children in the future. Treatment options for cervical cancer may include radiation therapy, chemotherapy, surgery, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. These approaches can be used alone or in combination, tailored to the specific needs and circumstances of each individual case. We, at Jehangir Hospital, are proud to have a division of gynaecological oncology that is supported by state-of-the-art technology, significantly enhancing our ability to diagnose and treat gynaecological cancers effectively." she added

Cervical health is a crucial aspect of women's overall well-being as it involves the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of diseases and disorders that affect the cervix. Jehangir Hospital plays a crucial role in promoting cervical health and preventing cervical cancer. The hospital creates awareness, provides reliable screening facilities, and offers comprehensive treatment and support to women diagnosed with cervical health issues. With their concerted efforts, the hospital is helping to reduce the burden of cervical cancer and improve women's overall health and well-being.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)