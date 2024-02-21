It's now time for the second leg of the round of 16 between Al-Nassr and Al Feiha at AFC Champions League 2023-24. Cristiano Ronaldo was the only difference maker in the first leg as he was the only one to score in the 81st minute of the game. The teams Ronaldo has played for till now have always counted on him as he becomes the difference maker most of the time between the teams. Ronaldo came back into play after a minor injury during the friendly games. He is currently fit and fine as he recently went on to share a post on his social media while training. Cristiano Ronaldo Prepares for Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha AFC Champions League 2023–24 Match, Shares Picture From Training Session.

Ronaldo's position as a striker is always essential and he knows very well where to be placed inside the box. Also, it all comes teammates interlinking with the striker and that's what happened in the first leg. As Marcelo Brozovic chipped up a perfect pass which Ronaldo took advantage of and with a half-volley he sent the ball into the net. Ronaldo even scored in the early minutes of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match against Al Fateh. Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Wearing a Saudi Thobe While Walking Around in Riyadh, Video Goes Viral.

Ronaldo now has two goals in two matches in 2024 and is looking sharp to lead his team to victory. He finished as a top scorer in the calendar year 2023 and will now be looking to do the same. With the team interlinking properly with the star striker, Al-Nassr will ease past their opponents. With the proper recovery and training sessions Ronaldo will be ready to face Al Feiha in the ACL 2023-24 match.

