Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 29: The Jhansi Library project, spanning 12,000 square feet and commissioned by the Jhansi Development Authority (JDA), with support from Jhansi Smart City, has achieved EDGE certification. This project was executed by BOOTES, India's pioneering Net-Zero Company, within an impressive timeframe of 90 days. EDGE, an initiative of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, represents a global standard awarded to developers and builders who implement cost-effective strategies aimed at minimizing energy consumption, water usage, and embodied carbon in construction materials. The strategies incorporated into the project design are subject to verification by an EDGE Auditor and certification by the Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), which administers EDGE certification in numerous countries globally.

EDGE certification is essential for infrastructure developers and India for several reasons. Firstly, it offers global recognition, enhancing the credibility of developers in international markets and attracting investment focused on sustainability. Secondly, by promoting energy, water, and material efficiency, EDGE contributes to reducing operational costs, thereby making construction more economically viable in the long term. Thirdly, it provides a framework that supports compliance with government initiatives aimed at sustainable development. Additionally, the certification encourages developers to reduce their carbon footprint, aligning with India's commitments under international agreements such as the Paris Accord. Furthermore, there is an increasing consumer demand for sustainable buildings, and EDGE certification enables developers to respond to this trend, thereby ensuring higher occupancy rates and increased property values. Moreover, the certification fosters the adoption of innovative building technologies and practices, promoting a culture of sustainability within the construction industry. Lastly, sustainable buildings enhance indoor environmental quality, positively impacting occupant health and well-being, which ultimately leads to an improved quality of life.

Constructed by BOOTES, the Jhansi Library serves as a pivotal project with multiple transformative aspects. It offers millions of students a secure and modern environment conducive to learning, growth, and leadership. Recognized as Asia's fastest construction project, it underscores the nation's capacity to develop sustainable infrastructure efficiently and effectively. By surpassing global standards for energy, water, and material efficiency, the library exemplifies India's dedication to decarbonizing its infrastructure while promoting the well-being of the community.

Deepak Rai, Managing Director of BOOTES, stated, "We are very excited to receive the EDGE certification as it not only assists developers in reducing costs and gaining a competitive advantage but also aligns infrastructure projects with broader environmental and social objectives that are critical for India's future. One of the most significant infrastructure challenges facing India is the delayed implementation and cost overruns, which are primarily due to inadequacies in pre-construction planning. In this regard, we differentiate ourselves by taking full accountability for design, construction, and long-term maintenance. We achieve this by operating as a fully integrated Net-Zero Construction firm with innovative capabilities in establishing off-grid infrastructure, which has the potential to substantially transform net-zero infrastructure planning. Furthermore, we possess the technical expertise to customize sustainable Nordic technologies to meet project specifications, enabling us to deliver quality-assured projects in half the typical timeframe." He further remarked, "Our commitment to expediting India's infrastructure development and promoting sustainable construction engineering has made the Jhansi Library a remarkable opportunity for us. I am proud to announce that the Jhansi Library, which operates on renewable energy with advanced lighting and cooling systems, is 100% energy efficient. It has achieved a notable 29% reduction in water usage due to the implementation of rainwater harvesting and greywater recycling systems aimed at optimizing water utilization. Additionally, by sourcing sustainable materials locally, we have succeeded in reducing the embodied carbon footprint of materials by 34%."

"By redefining pre-construction planning and embracing net-zero principles, we are not just building infrastructure, but a sustainable future for India. The Jhansi Library stands as a testament to innovation, efficiency, and accountability in our pursuit of excellence," he added.

"The library showcases the integration of environmental responsibility with community needs, shaping Jhansi's future and setting a benchmark for sustainable public infrastructure." - Alok Yadav, Vice Chairman Jhansi Development Authority.

About BOOTES Impex Tech Limited

Headquartered in Gurgaon, BOOTES is India's first Net-Zero Company with the vision to be the pioneers in transformative and sustainable building solutions and, to redefine construction industry benchmarks towards a greener, healthier and Net-Zero/Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The company provides 360-degree solutions: Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer with best-in-class technologies that reduce Operating Costs & Carbon Footprint. BOOTES delivers sustainable and Aatmanirbhar infrastructure to actualise India's Net-Zero goals 2070

