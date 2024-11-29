As per the reports from English media, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has imposed a ban on its national cricketers from participating in franchise leagues across the world whose schedules are clashing with England’s Domestic season. The report also states that the decision was taken to preserve the quality and competitiveness of England’s domestic cricket. The only exception to this ‘ban’ is IPL (Indian Premier League). After Pakistan Cricketers, Bangladesh Players Also Boycotted at IPL 2025 Auction? Netizens Claim So!.

Notably, the PSL schedule is shifted to April 2025 following the ICC Champions Trophy matches. Even though the dates are not out yet for the Champions Trophy tournament, ICC has already confirmed the ‘period’. This change in the PSL’s schedule will then clash with England’s Domestic cricket season. As per the recent ECB announcement, League Two starts on 19 April, while the main competitions will start on 23 April.

The decision may result in a significant decline in England players’ participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and the cricket board will also prohibit players from participating in any tournament, whose dates coincide with England’s domestic leagues. Champions Trophy 2025 Without Team India? ICC Mulling Over Three Options For Upcoming Mega Tournament: Report.

ECB Chief Executive Richard said, “We need to protect the integrity of our sport and the strength of our competitions in England and Wales as well. This policy gives clarity to players and professional counties around our approach to issuing No Objection Certificates. It will enable us to strike the right balance between supporting players who want to take up opportunities to earn and gain experience, while also protecting the integrity of cricket globally, ensuring we don’t undermine our own ECB competitions, and managing the welfare of centrally contracted England players.”

Indian Premier League is excluded from this ban. In IPL 2025, 12 England players will play including Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Phil Salt, and Liam Livingstone. IPL 2025 will also start from March 14 and will have the final match on May 25.

