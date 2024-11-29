Dua Lipa is in Town! The 'Houdini' singer is back in India, but this time she is all set to rock the audience with her electrifying performance at Zomato Feeding India Concert 2024. Her show will be held at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Well, if you are one of those who live in Mumbai or are attending the concert, then this one is for you. Ahead of the show, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory as it is expected that a huge crowd will gather on Saturday (November 30). Several major roads around BKC will be closed or diverted for the concert. To avert traffic disruptions and ensure a hassle-free show, a list has been released. Check out the list of affected roads due to Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert. Dua arrived in Mumbai on November 28. Dua Lipa Spotted at Mumbai Airport Ahead of Zomato Feeding India Concert 2024 (Watch Video).

Bharat Nagar Junction Pass Blocked

Those, who will be moving from the Western Express Highway, Dharavi and the Bandra Worli Sea Link towards Kurla will not be allowed to pass from Bharat Nagar Junction. Those who will be moving from Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar to Kurla will be facing a bottleneck near Bharat Nagar Junction.

Traffic Ban From Kherwadi, Kanakia Palace, and UTI Towers

Those who will be coming from Kherwadi Government Colony, Kanakia Palace and UTI Towers towards BKC, Kurla and Chunabhatti will not be allowed to pass.

Traffic From Kurla and Razzak Junction Diverted via Platina to Bharat Nagar

Traffic moving towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Bandra Worli Sea Link from Kurla and Razzak Junction will be diverted via Platina Junction to Bharat Nagar Junction.

CST Road Traffic Will Divert to UTI Towers and Kanakia Palace

Those who will be coming from CST Road towards MMRDA Ground and JSW Building will have to UTI Towers and Kanakia Palace Road.

Road Block

Ambani Square towards Diamond Junction will be blocked. Vehicles won't be allowed to pass this place. Also, those coming from Ambani Square towards Diamond Junction will not be allowed, roads will be blocked, and won't be able to move towards NABARD Junction. Dua Lipa Dazzles in All-Black Outfit as She Steps Out for Dinner Date with BF Callum Turner in Mumbai Ahead of Zomato Feeding India Concert (Watch Video).

Dua Lipa In India

#WATCH | Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Dua Lipa has arrived in Mumbai for her 30th November concert pic.twitter.com/YK6eDkJMRf — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2024

About Dua Lipa’s Performance in India

This is the second time Dua Lipa will be performing live in India. The 'Lavatating' singer performed at the OnePlus Music Festival in 2019. She did visit India and stayed in Jaipur, and later shared a couple of pictures from her India Tour.

Dua Lipa's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

