Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Good news for educators in India! For the very first time, academic professionals will get the opportunity to participate in ECIS's 'Middle Leader Programme' in person.

Jio Institute and The Educational Collaborative for International Schools (ECIS), London are partnering to bring 'The Middle Leader Programme' for K-12 schools. This programme is relevant and valuable for educators of International, ICSE, CBSE, and other board schools who aspire to be leaders in their organisations.

Also Read | OpenAI Sora Launch: OpenAI's AI Video Generator Will Be Publicly Available in 2024, Confirms CTO Mira Murati.

It is scheduled between June 10-14, 2024. This initiative marks Jio Institute's commitment to nurturing educational leaders who will shape the future of education in India.

This five-day residential programme is specifically designed to empower school leaders at all levels including Vice-Principals, Department Heads, Coordinators, Directors of Counselling, Activities & Athletics, and others.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman From Uzbekistan Found Murdered in Hotel Near BDA Bridge, Probe On.

Participants will gain the essential skills needed to build high-performing teams that will ultimately help in improving student outcomes.

ECIS is a non-profit organisation, set up in 1965 that provides professional development training to educators. It has a community of over 50,000 educators across 85 countries.

The programme features two engaging modules: Building & Leading Teams and Coaching & Leadership. Through interactive sessions, case studies, and collaborative discussions, participants will learn practical strategies to Foster effective teamwork, enhance communication skills and navigate complex challenges collaboratively.

By the end of the programme, participants will be equipped to build strong teams, communicate effectively, and solve problems together-- ultimately creating a positive impact on their schools and students.

The programme will be facilitated by seasoned ECIS faculty: Helen Morgan, Head of International Consultancy, and Sarah Kupke, Head of Professional Learning.

Helen has worked extensively as an Independent Educational Consultant with a range of international schools and organisations. She is an accredited Senior Practitioner Coach with the EMCC.

Sarah has previously been the Head of Sindelfingen Campus at the International School of Stuttgart. She has also taught in primary, secondary, and special education as well as undergraduate education at Froebel College in London

The Middle Leader Programme will be held at the picturesque campus of Jio Institute in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai from June 10th to 14th, 2024.

Participants will be provided on-campus accommodation for the duration of the programme. Applications for the programme are now open. For more information about the programme, aspirants can visit https://www.jioinstitute.edu.in/elp-middle-leader-programme.

Last year Jio Institute had collaborated with the Principal's Training Center to host the programme "Creating Effective Schools".

It was attended by participants from over 25 schools from across the country such as the Calcutta International School, Good Shepherd International School, The Sri Ram Universal School, Delhi Public School, Dhirubhai Ambai International School, among others.

Jio Institute is continuously striving to get many such internationally renowned programmes and organizations to India to help build the capacity of educators.

Jio Institute is an institution of higher learning committed to providing students with a transformative education that prepares them for success in a rapidly changing world.

The Institute is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence by bringing together global scholars and thought leaders and providing an enriching student experience through world-class education and a culture of research and innovation.

Jio Institute currently offers three postgraduate full-time, one-year residential programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Digital Media & Marketing Communications and Sports Management. It also offers Executive Education Programmes, MDP for Industry, and FDP Programme for Academia and Research. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)