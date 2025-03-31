VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 31: JSR Traders, a name that comes to mind when wire mesh and metal mesh stand us, gets jubilated today to announce the comeback of its most popular products namely, Perforated Sheets, Expanded Metal, Wire Mesh and Filter Disc & Circle. With nearly two decades of experience in the market, JSR Traders continue leading innovations in manufacturing and supplying a wide range of wire netting and metal mesh products. The product relaunch then does not only reflect the company's commitment to innovative development but more so, embody its promise to stay in touch with the evolving needs from its customers across industries.

A Legacy of Excellence

Established in 2006 by Mr. Rakesh Jangid in Bangalore, it has come a long way since its modest origins. Starting as a manufacturer and stockist of wire netting and metal mesh products, the very next moment, one could realize the establishment of its identity as a business firm of today, known for superior quality of product matched with timely delivery. JSR Traders, today, is trusted across sectors that include mining, oil and gas, automobiles, construction, and many more. The sole award-winning parameters for growing up in this industry comprise quality, precision, and unparalleled customer satisfaction.

With numerous industrial needs, JSR Traders offers an extensive range of products manufactured from best quality Trusted Brands materials such as iron, mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium, brass, and copper made - Wire Mesh, Perforated Sheets, Expanded Metal, Crimped Mesh, Welded Wire Mesh, Filter Mesh, Chain Link Fences, Plaster Mesh, and Hexagonal Wire Netting, among others.

Product Relaunch: A New Era of Quality and Durability

The successful relaunching of Perforated Sheets, Expanded Metal, Wire Mesh as well as Filter Discs & Circles Made on modern Machinery by JSR Traders marks the beginning of a new chapter in their journey. Such products have gone through careful craftsmanship and refinement to qualify as products conforming to the highest quality standards, durability, and functional use. Whether for construction, filtration, or industrial applications, materials supplied by JSR Traders are engineered to deliver superior performance.

Perforated Sheets

Perforated sheets are used in different industries and applications for ventilation, filtration, and screening. JSR Traders manufactures outstanding perforated sheets that have precise strength with high durability and a good appearance. These perforated sheets can be made in many hole patterns and thicknesses and in multiple metals to customize to any customer's specific needs for individual projects.

Expanded Metal

JSR Traders is the excellent name kept there in terms of highly durable, yet versatile products expanded metal offers. Expanded metal is most popularly seen in industries like construction, automotive, and security because of its excellent strength-to-weight ratio combined with its ability to provide effective ventilation and screening. The expanded metal available at JSR Traders is available in different thickness and opening hole sizes and patterns according to different needs of every industry.

Wire Mesh

Wire mesh, which is one of the flagship products from JSR Traders, is manufactured to give the maximum performance in demanding applications. JSR Traders' wire mesh is made in various materials such as stainless steel ( SS304L, SS316L), aluminium, galvanised iron (GI), Brass etc which the company distributes in different kinds of industries like construction, mining, agriculture, etc. The manufacture of the company's wire mesh products is measured to ensure their uniformity and strength, further guaranteeing their durability.

Filter Discs & Circles

JSR Traders' filter discs and circles are important parts of filtration systems offering high efficiency in separating solids from liquids or gases. Companies such as this create filter discs from stainless steel ( SS304L, SS316L) which ensure their long run and corrosion resistance. These products are highly applicable in was adopted by the oil and gas, water treatment, and food processing sectors.

Why Choose JSR Traders?

What differentiates JSR Traders from the rest is its quality commitment which solidifies its market presence. Over time, the company has developed a comprehensive portfolio of products and built a reputation for providing solutions that customers can rely upon without much concern for cost or longevity. JSR Traders prides itself in its excellently manufactured products with the best techniques and quality materials life span.

Customer satisfaction is another reason for the successful march of the company. As every client has different requirements, the company makes sure that all products are made to fulfil the specific needs of the industry. Consistent deliveries on time and every time put the company down to be one of the favourite partnerships for construction bucketing, mining, oil, and gas, etc.

Additionally, JSR Traders innovates the products regularly and thus will always be ahead in performance and designs. The images of its Perforated Sheets, Expanded Metal, Wire Mesh, and Filter Discs & Circles are clear evidence of the company's commitment towards being relevant in a fast-evolving market.

Conclusion

Years of consistent performance with superior quality and customer-centric service have built a reputation for JSR Traders as a trusted name in the industry. With the revamp of Perforated Sheets, Expanded Metal, Wire Mesh, and Filter Discs & Circles, the company will now have more innovative solutions to offer its customers. Continuing the legacy of being the frontrunner in the wire mesh and metal mesh industry, JSR Traders will keep on promising quality, reliability, and excellence.JSR Traders, for a variety of businesses in differing sectors, is the firm that you can really trust to provide the best solutions, customized solutions in the area of wire mesh and metal mesh products.

For More Information on Jsr traders please visit our website on: https://jsrtraders.co.in/

