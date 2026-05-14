Will MS Dhoni Play in LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni will not feature in the upcoming LSG cs CSK IPL 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, 15 May. Despite intense speculation regarding a potential return, the 44-year-old has opted not to travel with the squad to Lucknow, choosing instead to remain at the club’s base in Chennai to continue his rehabilitation from a persistent calf injury. IPL 2026: CSK Signs Dian Forrester as Injury Replacement for Jamie Overton.

The news marks another setback for supporters hoping to see the veteran wicketkeeper-batter in action this season. Dhoni has yet to make an appearance in the 2026 campaign, which has seen the franchise navigate a series of injury challenges while attempting to secure a playoff berth.

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The build-up to the Lucknow fixture was marked by a 'morning hope, evening reversal' narrative. Earlier this week, reports emerged that travel arrangements, including a commercial flight booking, had been made for Dhoni to join the squad in Uttar Pradesh. This sparked widespread belief that the legendary cricketer was nearing a return to the matchday environment, even if only in a mentoring capacity.

However, sources confirmed late on Wednesday that Dhoni chose to stay back in Chennai to avoid aggravating a semitendinosus muscle strain and a secondary calf issue. This season has seen Dhoni take a more withdrawn role compared to previous editions, often avoiding the spotlight during matches while he focuses on physical recovery. MS Dhoni Emerges as Highest Individual Taxpayer in Jharkhand and Bihar for FY 2025-26.

Impact on CSK’s Playoff Push

In Dhoni’s absence, Chennai Super Kings have relied on the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad and the wicketkeeping skills of Sanju Samson. After a difficult start to the season involving three consecutive losses, the team has found significant momentum, winning four of their last five matches.

CSK currently sits fifth in the points table with 12 points from 11 matches. With only three fixtures remaining in the league stage, the team requires at least two victories to ensure a top-four finish. While the current XI has found a winning balance, the lack of Dhoni’s "finisher" expertise and tactical guidance from behind the stumps remains a point of analysis for critics and fans alike.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).