Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) meet in PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, with tactical substitutions expected to play a decisive role in the high-altitude conditions. While Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from the 2026 playoff race, Punjab Kings require a victory to snap a four-match losing streak and keep their top-four ambitions alive. You Can Follow Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Scorecard here.

For the Punjab Kings, the strategy revolves around bolstering their bowling attack to defend a total. Given the batting-friendly conditions expected, Punjab may look to introduce an extra spinner option to support Arshdeep Singh and Co.

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings Impact Subs

Vijaykumar Vyshak

Harpreet Brar

Mitchell Owen

Vishnu Vinod

Praveen Dubey

Mumbai Indians have frequently utilised the Impact Player rule to manage the workload of veteran star and former captain Rohit Sharma, who is making a comeback from a minor hamstring niggle, allowing him to focus on his batting contributions without the physical strain of full-time fielding. Dharamshala Weather Live: Get Rain Chance Updates for PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Match.

MI XI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Raghu Sharma

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs Rohit Sharma

Mayank Rawat

Robin Minz

Krish Bhagat

Trent Boult

Punjab Kings entered the 2026 season with significant momentum but have struggled for consistency in the second half of the tournament. Currently sitting fourth, they face a 'must-win' scenario to remain in contention for the top four. Conversely, Mumbai Indians have endured their least successful campaign in recent years, with internal leadership transitions and injuries to key personnel such as Hardik Pandya (back spasms) hampering their progress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).