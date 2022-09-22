Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Synonymous to high-quality construction and acknowledged as India's leading Housing and Real Estate Developers - K Raheja Realty, over the spanning legacy of over six decades has proven mettle to not only be real estate developers but also the flag bearer of weaving communities together with conscious and sustainable development on a global scale.

K Raheja Realty recognises in integrating social and environmental responsibilities into all their organizational processes and reckon to support principles of sustainability in community development and safe environment with initiatives for its own institutions. Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation, one of the partnering organizations whose core focus remains education, medicine, and environmental sustainability, share's the same vision and are believers in equal opportunities for men and women at executive levels along with K Raheja Realty.

Formed on the fundamental principles of philanthropy with the goal of making a positive impact on society and accelerating personal development, K Raheja Realty contributes to society not only through infrastructure development but also through educational development. Institutes like the Sheila Raheja School of Business Management & Research (SRBS) and the LS School of Architecture are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, providing hands-on learning to students, accelerating academic as well as personal development. The outcomes and experiences K Raheja Realty bears make up the heart of a plethora of advancements.

With the belief that ensuring access to high-quality education is imperative, K Raheja Realty strengthens their involvement in initiatives that aim to empower minds and foster growth to build some of the finest institutions in a charitable endeavor aimed at creating a better India through education. They take pride in encouraging teachers to revolutionize education by integrating modern and engaging teaching patterns. The institutions give equal weightage to extracurricular activities, thereby shaping balanced personalities. Having faith in the philosophy of community evolution, the Sheila Raheja School of Business Management & Research has been deeply involved in a number of CSR activities like Blood Donation Drive, Tree Plantation Drive, World Environment Day and much more.

Sandeep Raheja, Chairman, K Raheja Realty Group shares, "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much, is the quote we truly believe in and work with a collaborative spirit for the betterment of the society. With a simple vision in mind, we continue to proactively take steps towards building a more sustainable and benevolent society for generations to come. Looking forward to doing more constructive work jointly with the citizens of this glorious country."

Under the leadership of Sandeep Raheja for more than 25 years, the company has transformed itself into a real estate powerhouse and is India's first dynamic real estate leaders to step foot in the commercial sector with the unveiling of Infiniti Mall and in the hospitality segment with illustrious projects like the Conrad, Pune and Courtyard by Marriott, Chennai.

As an endeavor for a stronger nation uplifted by education and opportunities, K Raheja Realty collaborates in initiatives that aim to empower minds and nurture growth to establish some of the finest institutions in India. With a responsible business ethos, the developer giant continues to opportunistically develop solutions that are innovative, scalable, and long-term.

As strong believers in making visionary ideas a reality and designing spaces that one could easily call their dream homes, K Raheja Realty has come a long way backed by its 66 profound years of experience. A numero uno of India's real estate headquartered in Mumbai, has created defining landmarks, completed over 2000 projects and set unparalleled standards with over 20 million square feet of development changing the face of India's real estate industry.

Every development at K Raheja Realty is a canvas of transformation, innovation and sustainability that puts it in the lead of the world's finest spaces. With each project nestled in locations that bring you closer to each aspect of the city's diverse nature, the group has completed a colossal 2,000 thriving projects. Website - https://www.krahejarealty.com/

The Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation, a Public Charitable Trust registered under the Bombay Public Trusts Act in 1998, was created by K Raheja Realty to provide learning and growth opportunities for students. The foundation has created an unparalleled legacy in the two decades of its existence. It has been carrying on a multi-pronged approach directed to uplift the standards of education for the citizens of India. Additionally, the foundation has been engaged in activities of charitable objects and of public interests and benefits.

The mission of Sheila Gopal Raheja Foundation is to empower and promote education in a supportive environment for enthusiastic students; to create a new paradigm in education that is based on the 3 l's - Inclusion, Inspiration, and Innovation.

