Navratri 2022 began on September 26, Monday, and preparations for Maa Durga’s big festival have already started in full bloom. From Gujarat to West Bengal, Sharad Navratri grand celebrations occur in different ways across India. Navratri begins on the first day of Shukla Paksha in the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. The festival is celebrated for nine days, and it comes to an end on Vijayadashami or Dussehra. Dussehra 2022 will be marked on October 5, Wednesday. Meanwhile, the nine-day festival is celebrated in a unique way, with each day dedicated to different Goddesses. People worship them by observing the days with distinct colours that hold importance on each passing day of Shardiya Navratri. Devotees can look forward to wearing royal blue dresses on the third day of Navratri, which falls on September 28, 2022. The Twitiya Tithi will be observed by worshipping Maa Chandraghanta and immersing in the festive fever by donning the lovely colour. As we presented the style guide for Day 1 and Day 2 Navratri celebrations, get the beautiful inspiration for Day 3 festivities as well by glancing at these Bollywood actresses who stunned in royal blue outfits. Get Navratri 2022 Day 3 outfit ideas in royal blue below.

Navratri 2022 Day 3 Outfit Ideas in Royal Blue

1. Janhvi Kapoor in Blue Sharara and Matching Cape

If you want to own the festive day by carrying a chic look, Janhvi’s wardrobe can be the perfect fit for you. Look trendy and fashionable by donning the traditional sharara with a stylish blouse and an extended cape. Navratri Colours 2022 List With Dates: Colours To Wear on 9 Days of September-October Navratri and Take Blessings of Maa Durga in Traditional Style

Janhvi Kapoor in Stunning Sharara Set

2. Bhumi Pednekar in Classic Saree or Regal Co-Ord Set?

Kanjeevaram sarees give an authentic festive vibe! Get immersed in the traditional festival by opting for a beautiful drape like her. A very subtle and elegant co-ord set can also be your ultimate pick for the day.

Bhumi Pednekar in Royal Blue Outfits

Bhumi Pednekar in Blue Outfits (Photo Credits: Instagram)

3. Anushka Sharma in Royal Blue Suit

The actress is giving some major ethnic goals in a full-sleeved kurta that looks complete with the long jhumkas and a sleek low bun. Get a silk suit to glam up the festive day like her!

Anushka Sharma in Silk Kurta

4. Rakul Preet Singh in Loose Kurta and Pants

Get an equal measure of luxury and comfort on Day 3 of the Navratri season by taking cues from her rich kurta set. The embellished neckline made with a relaxed silhouette at the side makes it preferable for an easygoing outfit.

Rakul Preet Singh in Fashionable Kurta and Pants

Celebrate the Navratri festival by styling your best. Go with the classics if you want to stay consistent with your ethnic style, or try something new and fashionable to add charm to your festival. Happy Navratri!

