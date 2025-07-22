VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: KARAM Safety, a leading global PPE player and fall protection solutions provider, has inaugurated its all-new Experience Centre in Noida, Sector 8. This new facility marks a significant step forward in the company's ongoing commitment to advancing workplace safety and skill development.

The KARAM Experience Centre offers visitors a comprehensive and interactive environment to explore the full range of PPE, Fall Protection Solutions, and Fixed Line Systems. Designed to bridge the gap between product knowledge and real-world application, the Centre features hands-on simulations that replicate key workplace scenarios. These include confined space entry and exit, suspension trauma awareness, and demonstrations of vertical lifelines, over-the-head, and over-the-roof lifeline systems.

The inauguration was graced by Mr. Tarun Seth and Mr. Sunil Tandon of the Koshika Foundation, along with Mr. Hemant Sapra, President - Global Sales & Marketing at KARAM Safety. Senior directors, business heads, technical leads, and members of the KARAM Training and Consultancy (KTC) team were also present. Following a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, guests were welcomed by the KTC team, and the Founder of the Koshika Foundation delivered an address on the importance of collaboration and training for building a safer tomorrow.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hemant Sapra said, "The KARAM Experience Centre reflects our deep-rooted belief that safety begins with awareness and hands-on learning. By giving individuals and organizations a chance to interact with our solutions in a real-world setting, we aim to build stronger safety cultures across industries. This is yet another milestone in our journey towards making workplaces safer and better prepared for today's challenges."

Located within KARAM Training and Consultancy (KTC), which offers select courses approved by NCVET under the Government of India's Skill India Initiative, the Experience Centre also complements globally recognized programs such as IRATA, GWO, Emergency Rescue, Telecom Training, and more--empowering professionals to thrive in challenging environments.

