Where to Watch Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team: Bangladesh secured massive win in the first T20 game against Pakistan to take a early lead in three match T20 series. The two teams will now meet this evening at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur in a game that has the potential to be the decider. Visitors Pakistan were let down by their batting unit in the last match with the team folding out for 110. They were 70/6 at one stage and after the game the Pakistan management made some serious comments about the quality of the pitch on offer. Bangladesh can put in another commanding show here considering they are high on confidence. BAN vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match in Dhaka.

Bangladesh have found a quality batter in the form of Parvez Hossain Emon, a player that can score big in the powerplays with effortless ease. Litton Das continues to struggle with the bat and is a major problem area. Jake Ali and Towhid Hridoy can score big in the middle overs and help the team get a big total. In terms of bowling, all eyes will be on Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, who have the ability to pick wickets consistently.

Sufiyan Muqeem is an option for Pakistan if they try and go spin heavy in this match. Fakhar Zaman was looking good before a comical run out costed his wicket in the last game. Pakistan will need to work on their basics here and needs the likes of Salman Ali Agha and Hasan Nawaz to spend some time in the middle.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2025 Details

Match BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I Date Tuesday, July 22 Time 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Bangladesh National Cricket Team is set to take on the Pakistan National Cricket Team in the second of a three-match T20I series on Tuesday, July 22. The BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I is set to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I is slated to start at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). BAN vs PAK 1st T20I 2025: Pakistan Head Coach Mike Hesson Flays ‘Poor’ Pitch, Lauds Bangladesh Cricketers for Adapting.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast. For the BAN vs PAK 2025 T20I series online viewing option.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2025

FanCode has the streaming rights of the BAN vs PAK 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require a match pass. Bangladesh have momentum with them and they could well claim the series in this match.

