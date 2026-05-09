Business News | Karnataka Award 2026 Honours Webomindapps for Scalable Digital Platforms and Business Process Automation

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 9: Webomindapps Private Limited has been awarded the Karnataka Award 2026 for Innovation in AI-Powered Digital Transformation & Growth at the Bangalore Town Hall, recognising the company's contribution to building scalable digital platforms and automation systems that improve measurable business outcomes.

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The award was received by Manikanda Pandian, Founder and Director of the company.

Operating as a web development company in Bangalore, Webomindapps builds and optimises digital platforms designed for lead generation, transactions, customer engagement, and operational workflows.

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Selection Based on Measurable Outcomes

According to organisers, the award focused on implementation-led innovation and measurable business impact rather than conceptual positioning alone. The evaluation included project documentation, platform performance metrics, and workflow improvements delivered across multiple client engagements.

Across recent projects, the company reported measurable improvements, including:

- Up to 38% increase in lead generation after restructuring enquiry flows and landing pages

- Approximately 52% improvement in e-commerce checkout completion through checkout and payment experience optimisation

- Around 74% increase in returning users following interface and navigation enhancements

- Nearly 45% reduction in manual operational workload through workflow automation and process optimisation

These improvements were observed across projects in healthcare, e-commerce, SaaS, and service-based industries over extended engagement periods.

Jury Remarks

Speaking during the event, Gopinath Rao said:

"Webomindapps presented project-level evidence demonstrating how improvements in platform structure and workflow design can directly influence business performance metrics."

The remarks reflected the jury's emphasis on execution-backed results and long-term operational impact.

Founder's Perspective

Commenting on the recognition, Manikanda Pandian said:

"Many businesses focus heavily on traffic acquisition, but in most cases, the bigger opportunity lies in improving user flow, usability, and operational efficiency. When digital systems are structured correctly, measurable growth naturally follows."

The company's approach focuses on improving platform performance through continuous optimisation rather than relying solely on short-term marketing efforts.

Shift from Websites to Scalable Operational Systems

Webomindapps initially focused on website development projects before gradually expanding into scalable systems supporting broader business operations.

Today, the company develops platforms that support:

- Customer enquiries and lead routing

- E-commerce transaction management

- Internal workflow automation

- Analytics-driven decision making

- Admin dashboards and operational tracking systems

As a web design company in Bangalore, the company's focus extends beyond visual presentation to improving how users navigate platforms, complete actions, and interact with digital systems efficiently.

This includes simplifying user journeys, reducing unnecessary friction points, improving load performance, and reorganising content based on user behaviour insights.

Work on E-commerce Drop-Off Points

A significant portion of the company's recent work has focused on improving customer journeys across e-commerce platforms.

Over the years, Webomindapps has evolved as an eCommerce web development company in Bangalore, focused on improvements such as:

- Simplifying checkout journeys

- Reducing unnecessary form fields

- Improving mobile responsiveness and load speed

- Optimising payment-stage experiences

- Displaying pricing and delivery information earlier in the purchase journey

These optimisations have helped businesses reduce cart abandonment and improve conversion consistency across both emerging and large-scale e-commerce platforms.

Client Feedback

A marketing lead from a digital services firm working with Webomindapps described a noticeable improvement in lead quality following updates to enquiry flow and website structure.

"Traffic levels were consistent, but conversion was low. After restructuring how users moved through the site, we started seeing more qualified enquiries and fewer drop-offs within a few months."

The feedback reflects how improvements in user experience and navigation can directly influence business outcomes without relying solely on increased traffic acquisition.

Continuous Optimisation Model

Rather than ending projects at launch, the company follows a continuous improvement approach focused on long-term platform performance.

This includes:

- Monitoring user behaviour through analytics tools

- Identifying drop-off points and usability gaps

- Testing variations of important pages and workflows

- Implementing incremental performance improvements over time

This iterative model allows businesses to adapt digital systems based on actual user behaviour and evolving operational requirements.

Execution Structure

The company operates with an in-house team handling development, design, analytics, and project coordination.

Work is typically organised into stages including:

- Requirement mapping based on business workflows

- User flow and platform structure planning

- Development and system integration

- Testing, monitoring, and ongoing optimisation

By managing these processes internally, the company is able to implement updates efficiently while maintaining consistency across projects.

Event Overview

The ceremony brought together organisations from sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and digital services.

The award was presented by Shruti alongside Gopinath Rao during the event held at Bangalore Town Hall.

The event reflected a growing emphasis on recognising companies delivering measurable operational improvements through technology-driven execution and practical innovation.

Expansion Focus: Hiring and System Development

Building on more than a decade of project delivery, Webomindapps has outlined its next phase of growth focused on scaling teams, strengthening analytics capabilities, and expanding system-driven digital solutions.

The company plans to increase hiring across development, UI/UX, analytics, and automation-focused roles over the next 6 to 12 months to support a growing number of long-term projects and ongoing optimisation requirements.

The next phase will also involve deeper integration of analytics into decision-making processes, enabling platforms to evolve based on real user behaviour, engagement patterns, and operational insights.

According to Manikanda Pandian:

"Earlier, most projects ended when the website went live. Now, most of the work begins after that. The next phase is about building systems that continue to improve based on usage."

Webomindapps is also increasing its focus on healthcare, e-commerce, and service-oriented businesses where scalable digital infrastructure and automation-driven workflows are becoming increasingly important.

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