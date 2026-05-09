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OnePlus has officially expanded its mid-range portfolio in India with the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite. Debuting alongside the more premium Nord CE6, the Lite variant targets users prioritising endurance and display fluidity. The smartphone introduces several first-in-segment features, including a massive 7,000mAh battery and a 144Hz refresh rate display, starting at an aggressive price point of INR 20,999.

Sales are scheduled to begin on May 12, at 12:00 PM IST across Amazon India, the OnePlus online store, and select offline retail partners. OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite To Launch in India on May 7; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features.

Pricing and Availability of OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite is available in two colorways—Vivid Mint and Hyper Black. The device is offered in three storage configurations to cater to different budget segments:

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: INR 20,999

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: INR 22,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: INR 25,999

Launch offers include an instant bank discount of up to INR 2,000 on select credit cards, effectively bringing the starting price down to ₹18,999. OnePlus is also offering up to 6 months of No-Cost EMI options for early buyers.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Nord CE6 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset. OnePlus claims this processor delivers a significant performance jump over previous generations, supported by LPDDR4X RAM and fast UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device also supports expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card. The smartphone is among the first in its class to ship with OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16. The company has committed to providing two years of major Android OS updates and four years of security patches, ensuring a long-term software lifecycle for users.

Display and Camera Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite

The device features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel. While it lacks the AMOLED technology found in its more expensive siblings, it compensates with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits in High Brightness Mode (HBM). It also incorporates "Aqua Touch" technology, allowing the screen to remain responsive even when used with wet hands. For photography, the Nord CE6 Lite utilizes a dual-camera system on the rear:

Primary Sensor: 50MP Omnivision OV50D40 with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and 4K video support.

50MP Omnivision OV50D40 with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and 4K video support. Secondary Sensor: 2MP depth-assist lens.

2MP depth-assist lens. Front Camera: An 8MP sensor housed in a punch-hole cutout for selfies and video conferencing.

Endurance and Durability

The standout feature is the 7,000mAh battery, the largest ever in a OnePlus Nord device. It supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 10W reverse wired charging, allowing the phone to act as a power bank for other accessories. On the durability front, the phone carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It has also received MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, indicating enhanced resistance to drops and environmental stress compared to standard consumer electronics. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India, Specifications and Features.

The Nord CE6 Lite is a 5G-ready device supporting major Indian bands. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and a hybrid SIM slot. However, it is worth noting that this model omits the 3.5mm headphone jack found in some previous "Lite" iterations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OnePlus India Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).