Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 4: Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, has successfully performed a complex paediatric liver transplant on a four-month-old baby, completely free of cost under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. This procedure was carried out by the hospital's expert team, making it one of the few centers in Tamil Nadu capable of performing paediatric liver transplants under this initiative.

The infant was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that led to liver failure and severe jaundice. The baby, weighing only 3.5 kg, was brought to Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, in critical condition. Given the urgency of the case, the hospital swiftly obtained the necessary approvals, including clearance under the Tamil Nadu CM Scheme, and completed the transplant within 10 days.

In an inspiring act of maternal love, the baby's mother stepped forward as the donor. A portion of her liver, weighing approximately 110 grams, was successfully transplanted into her child. The procedure was performed by Dr. Swaminathan Sambandam, Director of Liver & Multi-Organ Transplant Surgery at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, using a laparoscopic-assisted donor surgery for a minimally invasive approach. The mother was discharged just three days after surgery, and both mother and child are now in good health.

The success of such a challenging procedure was made possible by Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani's highly specialized team, which includes Paediatric Intensive Care Specialists, Paediatric Anaesthesiologists, Liver Transplant Surgeons, Paediatric Hepatologists, Radiologists, and Interventional Radiologists. Paediatric liver transplants, especially in infants under 4 kg and 6 months old, pose extreme surgical challenges. The blood vessels in such small infants are extremely tiny, with arteries as small as 2 mm and veins around 3 mm, requiring exceptional precision and expertise. Due to the baby's small size, even the 110-gram liver graft had to be accommodated with great difficulty. The post-operative period was equally critical, demanding meticulous care from intensivists, anaesthetists, and an expert nursing team to monitor and manage the baby's recovery under immunosuppressive therapy.

The successful completion of this paediatric liver transplant under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Scheme highlights Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani's ability to provide advanced medical care at no cost to families in need. The baby, now active, playful, and on full feeds, was discharged 20 days after surgery an incredible achievement for the entire medical team.

"We are proud to have been able to perform this life-saving procedure for the baby and her family. Paediatric liver transplants require precise surgical techniques and a highly coordinated post-operative care plan. Our team worked tirelessly to make this possible," said Dr. Swaminathan Sambandam, Director of Liver & Multi-Organ Transplant Surgery at Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani.

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, "This case reflects our hospital's expertise in complex procedures and our focus on making advanced treatments accessible to all. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Scheme plays a vital role in making sure that families receive the care they need without financial burden."

Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani is a leading multi-specialty healthcare institution providing cutting-edge medical care with a focus on transplantation, Paediatric critical care, and minimally invasive procedures. Equipped with advanced infrastructure and a team of highly skilled professionals, the hospital continues to set futuristic benchmarks in healthcare excellence.

