Mumbai, April 4 Last week, OpenAI's GPT-4o model created over 700 million images at the request of ChatGPT users. People have widely used the ChatGPT image generation capability to create images based on the text prompt, particularly Studio Ghibli-style images. However, recently, netizens shared on social media that they created Aadhaar Card images using ChatGPT. Shockingly, the AI chatbot created accurate photos of the people, sparking concerns among the people about the potential dangers posed by OpenAI's tool.

Social media users started sharing fake Aadhaar Card images generated by GPT-4o with photorealistic details. One user pointed out, "The interesting thing is, where did it get the Aadhaar photos data for training?" The AI-generated images looked real, with accurate facial details without noticeable flaws. However, regarding these claims, other users had mixed reactions. Aadit Palicha, Zepto Co-Founder and CEO, Responds to Minister Piyush Goyal’s India vs China Startup Comparison, Says Country Needs To Build Consumer Internet Companies.

Ok, so ChatGPT can create Aadhaar images. Thats not the interesting thing. The interesting thing is where did it get the Aadhar photos data for training? pic.twitter.com/kb6lvuD04E — nutanc (@nutanc) April 3, 2025

Guys don't trust everything you see on social media. GPT is not creating aadhar cards and even denying to do so even if you want. https://t.co/1WZXB1kuzQ pic.twitter.com/WuIqw3sT3n — Palak Kaur (@Palak_0712) April 4, 2025

ChatGPT is generating fake Aadhaar and PAN cards instantly, which is a serious security risk. This is why AI should be regulated to a certain extent.@sama @OpenAI pic.twitter.com/4bsKWEkJGr — Yaswanth Sai Palaghat (@yaswanthtweet) April 4, 2025

Bro… ChatGPT just generated a fake PAN card in seconds. Imagine if this tech gets into the wrong hands — Aadhar, PAN, IDs, everything can be replicated. This is cool and terrifying. We’re not ready. pic.twitter.com/qxiKlmF4pR — Atharv Lad (@atharv_lad) April 4, 2025

Can ChatGPT Really Generate Aadhaar Card Images?

ChatGPT does not rely on third-party models like DALL-E for image generation. The GPT-4o generates images directly. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently hinted that image generation version 2 would be launched soon; some users have already started receiving it. The ChatGPT image version 2 is expected to offer more details compared to the previous capability.

ChatGPT has certain restrictions, such as not being able to generate photorealistic images of children and minor public figures. It also cannot generate images that are abusive, hateful, violent, or erotic. However, some users also posted that ChatGPT was unable to generate Aadhaar Card images and told them to visit the UIDAI website to update information. Ghibli Trend Gone Wrong Best Memes and Funny Jokes: Can You Spot Errors in These Studio Ghibli-Style Pictures? Internet Can’t Stop ROFLing at the Hilarious Gaffes.

A user on X pointed out, "This is totally fake. ChatGPT doesn't generate Aadhaar cards or any other IDs. It doesn't even have access to personal data or official documents. Someone probably made this just to stir up controversy."

