Business News | Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited Announces H2 & FY26 Results

PNN

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], May 16: Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited ("KCEIL" or "the Company"), one of the leading EPC solutions providers in power transmission and distribution infrastructure, announced its audited financial results for the half year and full year ended March 31, 2026.

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Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

- FY26 Performance

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- Total Revenue: ₹16,559 lakhs

- EBITDA: ₹3,305 lakhs

- Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹1,878 lakhs

- Basic & Diluted EPS: ₹15.47 per share

H2 FY26 Performance

- Total Revenue: ₹8,157 lakhs

- EBITDA: ₹1,695 lakhs

- Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹960 lakhs

- Basic & Diluted EPS: ₹7.86 per share

Management Commentary

Mr. Lokendra Jain, Managing Director, commented:

"FY26 was a year of resilient performance for Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited despite a challenging external operating environment. While the Company could not fully achieve its FY26 revenue guidance, the shortfall was primarily attributable to delays in ERS supply shipments arising from the escalation of geopolitical tensions and war-related disruptions in the Middle East. Supplies valued at approximately ₹5,000-6,000 lakhs were delayed in reaching India, resulting in deferment of revenue recognition to the current financial year.

Additionally, during the year, raw material prices witnessed significant volatility and upward pressure. Despite these challenges, the Company remained focused on maintaining operational discipline, protecting margins, and ensuring prudent project execution rather than pursuing aggressive revenue growth at the cost of profitability.

We believe this disciplined approach has helped us preserve financial strength and position the Company for sustainable long-term growth. With delayed ERS supplies now expected to be executed in the current year and continued momentum in the power infrastructure sector, we remain optimistic about the growth outlook going forward."

About Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited:

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited (NSE: KCEIL) is an established EPC company specializing in power transmission and distribution infrastructure projects. The Company offers end-to-end solutions, including design, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning of transmission lines and substations, along with maintenance and Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS). KCEIL collaborates with key public utilities and agencies such as Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RRVPNL).

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