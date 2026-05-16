Hyderabad Train Fire: Blaze Erupts in Jaipur Express Train No 12720 at Nampally Railway Station (Watch Video)

Hyderabad, May 16: A fire accident occurred at Nampally Railway Station, Hyderabad, on Platform No 04 involving Train No 12720 Hyderabad-Jaipur Express, in which the air-conditioned coach bogie No B1 caught fire while the train was halted at the platform.

The Fire Control Room received an emergency call at around 6:40 pm, following which fire tenders from Niloufer outpost and Water Bowser from Gowliguda were immediately turned out to the scene. Fire Services personnel promptly engaged in firefighting operations and brought the fire under control within a short time, according to an official statement. Hyderabad Train Fire: Major Blaze Erupts in AC Coach of Jaipur Special Express at Nampally Station, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Hyderabad Train Fire

#WATCH | Telangana | A fire accident occurred at Nampally Railway Station, Hyderabad, on Platform No. 04 involving Train No. 12720 Hyderabad–Jaipur Express, in which the Air-Conditioned Coach Bogie No. B1 caught fire while the train was halted at the platform. Fire Services… pic.twitter.com/ahtdGv5lar — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2026

District Fire Officer Hyderabad, Thagaram Venkanna, rushed to the spot and personally monitored the entire operation. He swiftly mobilised the Assembly Fire Team and Disaster Response Team to strengthen the firefighting and rescue operations at the incident site.

According to preliminary observations, the fire originated from the Air-Conditioning unit of Bogie No. B1. Due to the quick response, timely coordination, and courageous efforts of the Fire Services Department, a major disaster was successfully averted. Thane Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Railway Tracks at Mumbra Railway Station, Video Shows Raging Flames As Train Passes.

Assistant District Fire Officer (ADFO) High Court Bhanu Pratap and Station Fire Officer (SFO) Gowliguda B Sudhakar also actively participated in the firefighting operation and coordinated effectively with the responding teams to ensure complete control over the situation, the release said.

No casualties or injuries have been reported.

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