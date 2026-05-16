RG Kar Rape and Murder Case: West Bengal Govt Suspends 3 IPS Officers for Administrative Lapses, Negligence in Handling

Kolkata, May 16: The West Bengal government has suspended three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers over serious administrative lapses, negligence in registering an FIR and investigating the RG Kar rape and murder incident. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday made several significant announcements regarding the law-and-order situation in the state, illegal activities inside correctional homes, and the investigation into the RG Kar incident.

Chief Minister Adhikari announced strict action against three IPS officers over serious administrative lapses, negligence in FIR registration and investigation, and allegations of offering bribes to the victim's family. The suspended officers are Vineet Goyal, Indira Mukherjee, and Abhishek Gupta. West Bengal Election Results 2026: BJP Set To Form Government With Two-Thirds Majority.

At a press conference held at Nabanna, he stated that during the previous government's tenure, a situation had emerged where "the protectors themselves had become the predators," and sections of the administration had developed links with criminals. He asserted that the present government would continue its sustained crackdown to dismantle this vicious nexus, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister informed that complaints had been received from relatives of inmates regarding the large-scale use of mobile phones, including smartphones, inside the Presidency Correctional Home. Following these allegations, the DG of Correctional Homes, N Ramesh Babu, was instructed to act immediately in coordination with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, and Kolkata Police. RG Kar Rape and Murder Convict Sanjay Roy’s 11-Year-Old Niece Found Hanging Inside Cupboard; Preliminary Autopsy Report Suggests Suicide.

DG (Prisons) N Ramesh Babu stated that a surprise raid was conducted at Presidency Jail with the assistance of Kolkata Police. Ten special teams carried out a nearly four-hour-long search operation, during which a total of 23 mobile phones were recovered from various concealed locations. A detailed investigation has now begun to determine how these phones entered the prison, who was using them, and with whom communication was being maintained.

CM Adhikari announced that the investigation into the matter would be handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Simultaneously, on charges of administrative negligence, the Superintendent of Presidency Correctional Home, N Kujur, and Chief Controller Dipta Ghorai have been suspended with immediate effect, the release noted.

The Chief Minister stated that the government would not compromise in any manner on incidents affecting women and Matri Shakti. He said that the "Abhaya" incident had shaken the entire state, and these administrative measures were being taken to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation against those responsible.

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