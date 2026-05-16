AP X Swatch Craze: Hundreds Camp Outside Stores Worldwide for New Watch

The launch of the new collaboration between Swatch and Audemars Piguet has triggered long queues, overnight camping and a booming resale market as collectors and resellers gather outside stores worldwide. Hundreds of people have reportedly lined up outside Swatch stores in cities including London, Zurich, New York City, Singapore, Bangkok and Osaka ahead of the release of the limited-edition mechanical pocket watch.

Retailing for around USD 400 to USD 500, the watch is expected to sell out quickly before appearing on resale platforms for several thousand dollars. AP X Swatch ‘Royal Pop’: Release Date, Price and Where To Buy.

AP X Swatch Craze

Hundreds of people have been lining up outside Swatch stores in London, Zurich, New York, Singapore, Bangkok, and Osaka, desperate to get their hands on the Audemars Piguet x Swatch collab. Retailing for around $400, it's going to sell out fast and then appear on eBay for… pic.twitter.com/B5HDl8TZTZ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 16, 2026

Crowds Gather Days Before Release

At the Swatch flagship store in Times Square, some buyers reportedly began camping outside as early as Sunday, days before the official release scheduled for Saturday morning. Witnesses described scenes of packed sidewalks, folding chairs and makeshift camps as collectors attempted to secure a place in line.

The excitement surrounding the collaboration has also created a parallel resale market, with some people reportedly being offered thousands of dollars simply to give up their queue positions. Dubai Opens Private Women-Only Beach at Al Mamzar With Female Lifeguards and 24-Hour Night Swimming (Watch Video).

One person in line, Kris Brews, said she had already received an offer of USD 2,000 for her spot. “I’m probably just going to sell it. I’m looking to get like USD 4,000 from it. I already got offered USD 2,000 for my seat,” she said.

As queues stretched over several days, some people in line raised concerns about hygiene, overcrowding and safety conditions. Bianca Colon, who said she was holding a place in line for her nephew, described difficult conditions outside the store. “The stench is horrendous. And you see a lot of different characters here, you see the normals, you see the crazies,” she said.

Reports from the scene also mentioned a suspected overdose incident on Thursday, May 14. “I’ve never seen that before, I was kind of shocked,” Colon said. “I hope everyone stays safe, and I hope everything goes as planned.” Several people said they feared tensions could increase as the release time approached, with concerns over crowd control and queue-jumping.

“I think it’s going to get really hectic, people are going to try and skip (the line), it’s just gonna be nuts,” Kris Brews said. She added, “Hopefully, there’ll be more cops here to help.”

Buyers Travel Long Distances for the Watch

The release has attracted buyers from across the United States and abroad. Noah Hosler, 24, said he travelled more than 500 miles from Ohio to attend the launch in New York. “I saw this online, and we’re gonna make it happen,” he said. Hosler said the collaboration appealed to watch enthusiasts because luxury brand Audemars Piguet rarely partners with mass-market companies.

“A collab like AP, they don’t do stuff like this with smaller brands, they’re venturing outside the box and doing something different, it’s pretty cool,” he said. He also acknowledged concerns surrounding the growing crowd. “We’ve already had an overdose, stuff’s already gone down for sure,” Hosler said. “Obviously, you don’t want to see anyone get hurt. You want everybody to be okay, especially at something like this when you’re out for days on end.”

Resale Market Drives the Frenzy

The collaboration has generated major interest not only from watch collectors but also from resellers hoping to profit from limited supply. Several people in line openly discussed plans to resell the watch online after purchase, with projected resale prices ranging between USD 3,000 and USD 4,000.

The launch reflects a growing trend where limited-edition collaborations between luxury and mainstream brands create intense consumer demand, long queues and active secondary markets.

For many buyers, however, the appeal extends beyond resale value. Teacher Paris Underwood, who admitted skipping work to stand in line, described the event as a rare experience. “I called out [sick] just to be in this line,” he said. “A message to my kids, Mr. Underwood will be back on Monday.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Sun, X Account Mario Nowfal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).