Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kearney India, a global consulting organization, in collaboration with Pando, a global leader in logistics technology, launched the inaugural edition of "State of Logistics Tech" at the event Crossroads - Supply chains at the edge of tomorrow in Mumbai, India. This report is based on in-depth industry research complemented by deep-dive interviews with supply chain leaders across industries representing large enterprises such as Castrol, Godrej Consumer, Raymond, Eveready, Pernod-Ricard, Nivea, Godrej & Boyce, etc. This industry report was commissioned as part of the community initiatives by Crossroads (a global supply chain community platform) with the objective of helping industry leaders progress on their path to digital maturity, enabling them to benchmark their organization's journey, and bringing in digital best practices driven by the innovators in this space. The State of Logistics Tech 2023 includes comprehensive coverage around

- The megatrends shaping up the logistics industry & how enterprises are adapting to meet the ever-changing customer demands- Initiatives taken by The Government of India to boost the Indian logistics sector- Technology investments and digital supply chain-led initiatives driven by enterprises in a disruption-led world today.

"Logistics in India is valued at about USD 215 billion (Rs 18 lakh crores) and contributes to ~14 per cent of the nation's GDP. The Government of India aims to reduce the overall spend (as a per cent of GDP) in line with other developed economies and improve the overall Logistics Performance Index of the country. The National Logistics Policy by the Government is a step in this direction," says Prashant Gupta, Partner - Kearney India.

Prashant adds, "In the last few years of socio-economic & geo-political disruption, we're witnessing supply chain leaders being involved with organization leadership to propel margin growth, achieve sustainability, own customer service, and orchestrate new channel & new market entry, etc. Leveraging technology will be pivotal in achieving these goals." "In the ongoing inflationary environment, manufacturers are under constant pressure to maximize margins by finding innovative ways to keep costs low. At the same time, the Asian consumer is discerning, demanding more and better for less. Businesses of consequence are investing in supply chain & logistics technologies to drive digital initiatives to help their systems & processes become smarter and their supply chain more agile & resilient," says Nitin Jayakrishnan, CEO & Co-founder - Pando. He adds, "Supply Chain leadership and IT leadership are two faces of the same coin. We are seeing more and more technologists become supply chain leaders, and vice versa. Our ongoing collaboration with Kearney is to provide businesses with a map to navigate this new reality." To download the report, visit https://pando.ai/resources/industry-reports/state-of-logistics-tech-2023

