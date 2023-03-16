New Delhi, march 16 : German auto major Volkswagen has introduced an all-new electric car concept named - ID 2all. The new Volkswagen ID 2all electric concept will hit the production line in 2025.

According to Volkswagen the new upcoming compact electric car based on the ID 2all concept and will have a starting price range of less than 25,000 Euros (around Rs 22 lakh). Let’s take a deeper look at the newly unveiled VW EV. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Reaches Dealerships, Price Announcement Imminent, Checkout Details Here.

Volkswagen ID 2all EV – Design, Underpinnings & Features :

The production model of the VW ID 2all concept will get design inspiration from the larger ID cars, including the IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, 3D LED taillights and LED bar and a huge panoramic sunroof. Kia Carens 2023 Launched With a New Turbo Petrol Engine and Transmission Tech, Checkout All Key Details Here.

The new ID 2all concept will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, and it will be endowed with premium tech including semi-autonomous drive tech, such as Travel Assist, Park Assist Plus with memory function, ID.Light which is intuitive light signals to assist the driver, fully powered ventilated seats with massage function. Other features would include a large 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.9-inch digital instrument cluster, head-up display and much more.

Volkswagen ID 2all Electric Vehicle Unveiled :

✨World premiere!✨ An all-electric @volkswagen for less than 25K €! The #ID. 2all concept features ✅ new design language ✅ range of up to 450 km ✅ innovative details like Travel Assist & IQ.LIGHT Cruising Europe in 2025! 😍👍 #NEWAUTO pic.twitter.com/GpQhVCeMXm — Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) March 15, 2023

Volkswagen ID 2all EV – Specifications :

Under the hood, the new VW ID 2all compact EV will pack in a 223 bhp electric motor that can make it do the 0-100kmph sprint in less than 7 seconds and will offer a top speed of 160kmph. The motor will get juiced up by an efficient battery that can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 20 minutes though DC quick-charging stations, while it will also be charge via 11 kW home chargers.

