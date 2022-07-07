Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading Indian B2B online platform "Lock The Deal" and Korean consumer appliance giant "KELWON" has entered into a joint venture with a focus on Indian smart LED TV retailer market segment.

"KELWON", Korea's top brand in consumer products and appliances has launched a new range of LED TVs in India. The company unveiled the new series with seven models. This new series includes 24", 32, 40", 43", 50", 55" and 65" TV with key features like 4K Ultra High Definition for best picture resolution and wide colour enhancer. Other features of the TV include ultra-thin, ultra-light, Mobile to TV Screen Mirroring, Two way Bluetooth, Android and Frameless Screen with cinema sound. The TV will be exclusively available on the leading B2B platform "Lock The Deal".

"LockTheDeal" is a technology-enabled end-to-end distribution platform for retailers, offering a wide range of products and brands. It was set up with investment from the SAR group, with a mission to remove the inefficiencies of the traditional distribution model.

KELWON a leading consumer electronics brand with innovative and cutting-edge Korean Technology continues to establish its bequest into the highly dynamic and competitive Indian television market by launching a new line of products. KELWON TVs are a complete package of unparalleled technology, impressive innovations and an unrivalled viewing experience coming at a competitive price point. The KELWONLED TV series would exclusively be available on the leading e-commerce platform "Lock The Deal".

H.S. Bhatia, MD, KELWON India said on the occasion, "KELWON" products are focused on bringing people closer he high-end TV technology. Blending the latest technology with aesthetic design, the KELWON TV comes at an affordable price range. The brand is consistently working towards developing products that deliver powerful performance. With superior display, Theatric Sound, slim design and other smart features KELWON TV is a premium offering in the budget segment. Given that TV watching has grown manifold post-pandemic, and also with the growth of OTT and SM platforms, this TV is a great choice for consumers who would like to experience a cinematic experience at home without burning a hole in their pockets."

One of the fastest-growing TV brands in India, KELWON has demystified high-end TV technology for the common people and provides the best-in-class ass television viewing experience at a highly economical price bracket. The brand has also continuously been strategizing its marketing policies and working towards enhancing its range of televisions with the help of the latest technologies. The KELWON new series is designed to offer the perfect blend of smart features and the ultimate TV viewing experience. KELWON has tied up with professional Service Providers 247 for their Pan-India network of Service Centre to provide prompt and efficient in-warranty and afterwards service across India. Features KELWON offers a 24- 65 inch frameless screen with an ultra-thin, ultra-light panel with a colour enhancer. The screen has preloaded apps to view favourite TV shows and more. As far as the connectivity is concerned the TV comes with 1/2 HDMI ports and 1/2 USB ports. For the entertainment freaks, the TV supports all SM and OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube and more allowing one to access to unlimited online content. For new-age users, features like Mobile to screen Mirror Imaging, 2 way Bluetooth connectivity, Voice controlled remote...are going to appeal a lot.

The TV will also not disappoint the users in terms of viewing and audio experience. For an immersive and cinematic experience, the TV has a high definition for best picture quality, Dynamic Colour enhancement and more. Meanwhile, the TV also features Dolby Audio, 20w sound output and surround virtualizer, enhanced audio experience.

