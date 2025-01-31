PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Khazanchi Jewellers Limited (BSE: 543953), one of the leading Indian jewellery companies specializing in gold, diamonds, precious stones, and bullion items, has launched its Gold Saving Scheme App to provide a seamless and secure digital platform for its customers. The app is designed to enhance convenience and improve customer engagement by offering a host of features tailored to meet modern consumer needs. Customers can now track daily gold and silver rates, make payments for gold saving schemes at the lowest rates, and explore the latest jewellery collections and exclusive in-store offers, all from the comfort of their mobile devices. Additionally, the app facilitates instant query resolution, allowing users to communicate directly with the company's staff for a more personalized and efficient service experience.

Also Read | Best Real Money Online Casinos Canada (2025) - Top 10 CA Casino Websites, Ranked by Experts.

App Store: Click Here

Play store: Click Here

Also Read | Ganesh Jayanti (Magha Shukla Chaturthi) 2025 Date in India: Know Auspicious Tithi Timings, Puja Rituals and Significance of the Holy Fast Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Commenting on the performance Mr. Rajesh Kumar, Jt. Managing Director, Khazanchi Jewellers Limited said, "We are thrilled to introduce the Gold Saving Scheme App, which marks an important step in our journey toward providing a seamless and secure digital experience for our valued customers. This app is designed to bring convenience and transparency to the forefront, enabling customers to easily track daily gold and silver rates, make payments at the most competitive rates, and explore our latest collections from the comfort of their homes.

At Khazanchi Jewellers, customer satisfaction has always been our top priority, and this initiative reflects our commitment to adapting to the evolving needs of modern consumers. By digitizing payments and customer interactions, the app not only enhances accessibility but also strengthens our ability to engage with a broader audience. We are confident that this platform will drive greater participation in our gold saving schemes and contribute to our sustained growth while maintaining our legacy of quality and trust in the jewellery industry."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)