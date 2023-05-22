Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): London's top-rated preschool and daycare chain, Kido, has parents and competitors in India sitting up and taking notice. Kido entered India in 2020 at the height of the pandemic with Kido Home - its innovative home-based early years program. Today, Kido has locations in five Indian metro cities. Apart from its award-winning curriculum, Kido also brings a sharp focus on international quality daycare to the Indian market based on its success in the UK and the USA, catering to families with both parents working.

"Quality childcare will be critical infrastructure for India's future ambitions, much like it is in the West, and we want to be an important part of that," says Aniruddh Gupta, Founder and CEO of Kido. The trend is already apparent. A surge in female labour force participation in the metros has made high-quality childcare a necessity for several nuclear families. There is also widespread recognition that female labour force participation is critical to the economy's continued growth. A recent McKinsey report noted that "achieving gender equality in India would have a larger economic impact there than in any other region in the world, upping the GDP growth by 1.4%."

"We've been highly successful in London and the USA. India has a severe shortage of international quality offerings that integrate early years education and care, and offer flexibility to parents. It's time to bring the same quality at scale to the Indian market," says Aniruddh, an ex-Investment Banker, and alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Kolkata, Aniruddh began his journey when the search for an ideal preschool for his daughter led him to establish his first centre in Hong Kong ten years ago. Today, Kido has large-format centres in the UK, USA, India and China, and continues to grow rapidly.

"Kido's latest Indian centre, in Chennai, is already getting appreciated by parents for the flexible hours and evening care programs on offer," says Bhuvaneshwari, a Kido parent in Chennai, "Though it has been just one month since my son joined Kido, I can see the effort spent by each staff member to bond with him and make him comfortable. I am very glad and thankful for that. I am able to resume work seamlessly, knowing that my child is in safe hands."

Kido's centres in India are no different from its schools internationally. Quality assurance, child safety, hygiene, operations, curriculum, training and infrastructure adhere to Kido's global standards. Kido's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised in a series of awards, particularly the prestigious EI Private Education Group of the Year in London in 2020. More recently, in March 2023, Kido India got recognised and awarded for Innovative Practices for Academic Excellence by Universal Mentors Association.

Kido has big plans in India, aiming to scale to more than 100 new centres in the next 3 years in a mix of retail, corporate, large and small formats. Kido India CEO, Arpita Sur is excited about the possibilities: "Growing too fast has been the nemesis for many a childcare brand. They started strong but were not able to control quality with their steep growth. We are committed to making sure that the quality of care and service to parents comes first."

Admissions are open at Kido across locations in Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Trivandrum, and Chennai for preschool and daycare for children between six months to six years.

Kido International Preschool and Daycare is a leading preschool and daycare chain that offers innovative early years education and care. Through its growth in the Indian market, Kido seeks to bridge the gap in high-quality early childhood education and flexible childcare offerings.

More details on www.kidoschools.com/in.

