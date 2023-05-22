Mumbai, May 22: Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly said to have pardoned a killer who had brutally murdered his wife on camera in the country. As per reports, women in the country are terrified after the accused is said to have returned back to his home city after being pardoned by Putin. The accused has been identified as 33-year-old Vadim Tekhov.

According to a report in the Mirror.CO.UK, in 2021, accused Tekhov was imprisoned for a period of 16 years for allegedly killing his wife Regina Gagieva (22) at her office. The frenzied knife attack which was caught on camera has sent wave shocks across Russia following which the ex-policeman was jailed after the woman who sustained 15 kitchen knife wounds succumbed to her injuries. Russian President Vladimir Putin Adds British Prosecutor Karim Khan on 'Wanted List' Two Months After ICC's Arrest Warrant Against Him.

Accused Fought for Russia Against Ukraine?

As per the report, Putin's officials had taken the accused out of jail early and had reportedly sent him to Ukraine to fight for Russia. The accused is believed to have spent about six months on the frontline during Russia's Ukraine invasion. Following this, Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to have pardoned Tekhov and set him free.

Reports also suggest that Tekhob was one of hundreds and thousands of inmates who were set free from Russian jails to fight in the war. The incident came to light after the deceased's woman's sister Roxana Zaseeva spotted the accused roaming freely in the Russian city of Vladikavkaz. She said that he was wandering in the city and eating shawarma. Vladimir Putin Signed Decree To Grant 'Quick' Citizenship to Foreign Nationals Who Will Fight for Russia Against Ukraine, Says Report.

Speaking about the accused, Roxana said, "Right now, multiple lives are in danger. Do our penal services not understand this? Are they waiting for another kill? Do you think that if he comes to my house, it will be possible to simply talk to him?" she added. Meanwhile, a top official from Russia's North Ossetia has slammed Putin's decision to free Tekhov, however, the official said that he was helpless to act.

