Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 8: In a compassionate humanitarian gesture, the KIIT Deemed to be University has extended employment opportunities and provided free education to the family members of the deceased individuals in the Bahanaga train tragedy hailing from Odisha.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, the Founder of KIIT and KISS, met the beneficiaries on 5th November 2023 and personally handed over the employment letters. Out of the beneficiaries, a total of 20 individuals have chosen employment opportunities, while two children from different families have opted for higher education at KIIT, where they are currently pursuing their studies. This support aims to assist the families of the victims and ensure a brighter future for their children.

The Bahanaga train accident, involving three trains, in Balasore District of Odisha on June 2 was the deadliest train crash in India in decades, resulting in the loss of 288 lives, including 39 individuals from Odisha. The timely rescue and relief efforts, spearheaded by the Government of Odisha under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, saved the lives of thousands affected by the accident. The prompt response of local residents in rescuing the affected passengers received widespread praise.

Following the accident, the Founder had announced support for the victims' families. He had announced employment opportunities at KIIT and KISS for one member from each family of the deceased from Odisha, based on their eligibility. Additionally, free education was extended to their children at KIIT and KISS, starting from Standard 1 up to higher levels. The family members expressed their gratitude to Dr. Samanta for his support during this critical time.

KIIT has consistently stepped forward to provide humanitarian assistance during distressing events. During the COVID-19 pandemic as well, KIIT offered support to hundreds of students who had lost their parents, providing free education, offering jobs to family members of those affected by the pandemic, and aiding the general public through various means.

About Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT):

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar is among India's most sought-after universities, attracting students from all over India and more than 53 countries to pursue professional and technical education. It has built its reputation as the most student-friendly university, anchored on the principles of Compassion and Humanity. Founded in 1992-93 as a modest vocational training centre by eminent educationist and social activist Prof. Achyuta Samanta, it took shape as a centre of higher learning in 1997, which is considered as the base year. Since then KIIT has grown exponentially, setting a high benchmark in each area of education.

