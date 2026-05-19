Twisha Sharma Death Case: Victim’s Mother-in-Law and Retired Judge Giribala Singh Claims She Terminated Pregnancy After Consuming ‘Large Quantities of Marijuana’

The investigation into the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal has taken a fresh turn after her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, publicly alleged that the former model and actress had terminated a pregnancy after consuming “large quantities of marijuana.” The claims, made during a media interaction on Monday, come as police continue to investigate allegations of dowry harassment and suspicious circumstances surrounding Sharma’s death, as reported by TOI.

Twisha Sharma, a former Miss Pune contestant originally from Noida, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12, less than six months after marrying advocate Samarth Singh in December 2025. A dowry death case has since been registered against her husband and mother-in-law. Twisha Sharma Dowry Death: Actress’ ‘Mugguru Monagallu’ Co-Star Dheekshith Shetty and Director Abhilash Reddy Express Shock Over Her Passing.

Twisha Sharma's Mother-in-Law Giribala Singh Makes Explosive Claims on Pregnancy

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On the Twisha Sharma death case, Twisha's mother-in-law, Judge (retd.) Giribala Singh says, "Absolutely right, because from 9:40 onwards, when we saw the child, during that entire period we had no contact with her, neither physical nor verbal, and… pic.twitter.com/rTnXNCPFXY — IANS (@ians_india) May 19, 2026

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP | Twisha Sharma death case | Mother-in-law of the victim and retired judge Giribala Singh says, "Within 5 months, I realised that she held quite liberal views... on the 17th, the moment she received confirmation of her pregnancy, her entire demeanour changed;… pic.twitter.com/LYZ5SW2R3S — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026

Mother-in-Law Levels New Allegations

Addressing reporters, Giribala Singh rejected allegations of dowry harassment and instead claimed that Twisha had a history of mental health struggles and substance abuse. Singh alleged that Twisha “confessed to consuming large quantities of marijuana during pregnancy” and later underwent a medical termination of pregnancy.

She further claimed that Twisha had been undergoing psychiatric treatment and accused her parents of distancing themselves from her after pushing her into the glamour industry at a young age. Singh also alleged that Twisha’s family benefitted financially from her modelling and acting career. Twisha Sharma Case: CCTV Captures Noida Woman’s Final Moments Before Her Death (Watch Video).

The former judge’s remarks have intensified public attention around the case, which has already sparked debate over dowry harassment, mental health and the treatment of women in matrimonial disputes.

Family Rejects Allegations

Twisha Sharma’s family strongly denied the claims made by her mother-in-law and accused the Singh family of attempting to deflect attention from the ongoing criminal investigation. Her mother, Rekha Sharma, said the family never depended financially on Twisha and denied allegations that they had abandoned her.

Family members also questioned the timing of the allegations, saying they were aimed at influencing public opinion while Samarth Singh remains absconding. Police have announced a ₹10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Twisha’s relatives have alleged that she faced continuous mental harassment and pressure after marriage. They have also demanded a fresh autopsy at AIIMS Delhi, raising concerns about the handling of evidence in the original post-mortem examination.

Investigation Under Scrutiny

The case is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), with authorities examining CCTV footage, digital chats and forensic evidence. Investigators are also reviewing alleged messages sent by Twisha to her family before her death.

According to reports, questions have also emerged regarding the post-mortem process after the investigating officer allegedly failed to present the belt said to have been used in the hanging for forensic comparison during examination.

Police have not publicly confirmed any of the allegations made by either family and have stated that the investigation remains ongoing.

Background of the Case

Twisha Sharma had reportedly worked in modelling, beauty pageants and regional cinema before her marriage. Prosecutors in court submissions described her as a “bright and joyful girl” whose mental condition allegedly deteriorated within months of marriage.

The case has drawn national attention because of the involvement of a retired judge’s family and the conflicting narratives emerging from both sides. Rights groups and activists have also highlighted the need for a fair investigation free from influence or public pressure.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).