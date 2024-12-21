PNN

New Delhi [India], December 21: If Goa is on your travel list this December, make your plans now and book your tickets for Big Bash at Big Daddy, where you'll spend time with the stars and revel in a celebration like any other.

The countdown has begun for Goa's most sensational celebration - Big Bash 2024-25. This December, Big Daddy presents a week-long extravaganza that promises unforgettable performances by the biggest names in entertainment, music, and comedy.

Kicking off the festivities is King, the chart-topping artist behind hits like Maan Meri Jaan, whose electrifying performance will ensure the year ends on a high note. Joining him is Tamannaah Bhatia, the queen of Bollywood and South Indian cinema, known for her stunning roles in movies like Baahubali and Jailer, who will enchant audiences with her presence. Adding to the glamour, Scarlett Wilson, famous for her performances in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and popular Bollywood dance numbers, will captivate the crowd with her mesmerizing moves.

The excitement continues with Mannara Chopra, celebrated for her bold performance in Zid and her striking screen presence, bringing charisma to the stage. Nia Sharma, the sensational TV Star of Naagin, Khatron Ke Khiladi & Laughter Chef, will enthrall audiences with her energy and charm, while Jonita Gandhi, the voice behind Bollywood chartbusters like The Breakup Song and Sau Tarah Ke, will serenade everyone with her soulful tunes.

Last but not the least to entertain the audience Big Daddy Entertainment has come with a dose of laughter and fun, with renowned comedy legends Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover, along with the witty Rajiv Thakur part of "THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW", will leave you in splits with their rib-tickling humor.

And as the grand finale, Big Daddy is making history with Goa's first-ever midnight drone show. Watch the skies above Panjim come alive with a breathtaking display of synchronized drones, creating a magical spectacle to welcome the New Year. This one-of-a-kind show promises to be the highlight of the season, leaving you in awe.

This is your chance to be part of a celebration that combines glamour, entertainment, and innovation. Join us near the Mandovi shore for a night to remember, surrounded by the biggest stars and an atmosphere like no other.

