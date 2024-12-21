East Bengal lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday, December 21. The Red and Gold Brigade, after a tough start to their ISL 2024-25 campaign, found some momentum and form with wins. Oscar Bruzon and his men have had three wins so far in ISL 2024-25, which have come against NorthEast United FC, Chennaiyin FC and most recently, Punjab FC. Sitting in the 11th spot on the ISL 2024-25 points table, East Bengal will look to beat Jamshedpur FC and move further up. ISL 2024–25: Jamshedpur FC Aim for First-Ever League Double Over East Bengal FC.

Jamshedpur FC on the other hand, will aim at continuing their dominance over East Bengal this season. Khalid Jamil and co had beaten East Bengal 2-0 earlier in the reverse fixture with goals from Rei Tachikawa and an own goal from Lalchungnunga. A win for the Men in Steel will propel them to the fourth spot. After losing three games on the bounce, Jamshedpur FC were able to break that streak and return to winning ways int their last two matches.

In terms of head-to-head record, Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal have played a total of nine matches. Jamshedpur FC have a clear upper hand with four wins as compared to East Bengal's two victories while three remaining matches finished in draws. ISL 2024–25: Brison Fernandes Brace Stretches FC Goa’s Unbeaten Streak to Seven Games After 2–1 Win Against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

When is East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

East Bengal will square off against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Saturday, December 21. The East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC match is set to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan also known as the Salt Lake Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights to the ISL 2024-25 matches. Fans can watch the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3 and Asianet Plus TV channels. Star Sports 3 will also provide East Bengal vs Punjab FC live telecast. For East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming online for free.

