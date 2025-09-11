BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 11: Knot.dating, the Indian matrimony platform known for flipping norms and sparking national debate, today announced its international expansion into the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and Australia.

Unlike dating apps, Knot.dating is built for one purpose: marriage. Its model combines strict verification (income, ID, and background checks) with AI-powered conversation flows that protect user privacy while creating deeper, more meaningful connections.

Why this matters:

For millions of Indians abroad, finding a partner serious about marriage - not casual dating - is a major challenge. Knot.dating solves this gap by focusing only on verified, high-intent users. With the expansion, the platform opens its doors to the global Indian diaspora, from professionals in San Francisco and London to families in Dubai, New York, Sydney, and Singapore.

"We started with a simple promise: Knot is not a dating app. It's for those serious about marriage. Taking Knot global is the natural next step - because whether you're in Gurgaon, New Jersey, or Dubai, the challenges are the same. The diaspora wants trust, not swipes," said Jasveer Singh, Cofounder & CEO of Knot.dating.

Key facts:

-Now live in 5 new countries: US, UK, UAE, Singapore, Australia

-Already one of India's most talked-about startups

-Combining verification with AI matchmaking to reduce scams and shallow interactions

-Tagline: "Tired of dating? Now tie the knot."

Knot.dating's global launch marks a bold step toward building the world's first trusted, AI-powered matrimony brand for Indians everywhere.

