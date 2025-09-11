Ontario, September 11: A shocking sex scandal has rocked Canada’s medical fraternity after Indian-origin physician Dr. Suman Khulbe, a family doctor practicing for over two decades, was found guilty of sexually abusing a male patient and engaging in unprofessional, sexualised conduct with two others. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario revoked her licence last week following a tribunal’s damning verdict, ruling that Khulbe had violated professional boundaries and betrayed the trust inherent in the doctor-patient relationship.

According to court documents, Khulbe admitted to sexual acts with one male patient, including kissing, masturbation, prostate massage, and oral sex, while under the influence of procaine, a local anaesthetic she allegedly administered during private sessions. The man, identified as Patient A, later claimed he had been “groomed, drugged and abused,” describing the encounters as non-consensual due to his impaired state. He alleged Khulbe organised alcohol-fuelled gatherings at her clinic and blurred professional boundaries by involving patients in social, athletic, and even business activities. Indian-Origin Priest Arrested for Sex Assault in Canada: Brampton-Based Ashok Kumar Sexually Assaults Woman During Religious Ceremony, Taken Into Custody by Peel Police.

The tribunal further noted that Khulbe maintained unusually close ties with patients—seeing them as friends, companions, and business partners—contravening the zero-tolerance policy on sexual contact between doctors and patients. One panel finding read: “She did not treat her patients solely as patients.” ‘I Feel Horrible’: Indian-Origin UCSD Professor Nisarg Shah Confronted in Grocery Store Over Alleged Attempt to Meet Minor Boy for Sex, Investigation Underway (Watch Video).

Khulbe, who began practice in 2001 and later ran a private clinic from her Kanata home, defended herself, calling the relationship consensual and dismissing the proceedings as a “witch hunt.” She claimed she was being blackmailed, telling the tribunal she came from a traditional Indian family and that her closeness with the gym trainer who became Patient A was unfairly weaponized against her.

The disgraced doctor has vowed to appeal, arguing that many facts were omitted during the public hearing. “This case has come at immense financial and emotional cost to me and my parents. My voice was never fully heard,” she said. Despite her defence, the disciplinary panel declared her unfit to practice, underscoring the seriousness of the sex abuse findings.

