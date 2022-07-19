Dubai [UAE]/Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Blocktickets, a blockchain-based ticketing platform will be dropping exclusive NFT Premiere Membership for Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep's latest 3D movie, Vikrant Rona. Koffee and Bunn Innovation, a global investment company started by Priya Sudeep, has conferred the NFT ticketing rights to Blocktickets. Zakirhushen Kareemkhan, Group CEO, Koffee and Bunn Innovation said that the technical supremacy of Blocktickets over other platforms is the reason for choosing the ticketing platform for this movie.

This will be the first time in the world that a movie will be launching its premiere tickets and memberships as NFTs. Fans will be able to select from Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond NFT memberships with a range of benefits including access to a red-carpet premiere event, NFT logo of the movie, exclusive party invitations, opportunities for pictures with the leading actor, and a one-on-one interaction with the stars. The movie Vikrant Rona will be simultaneously released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The movie Vikrant Rona is a fantasy action-adventure thriller, written and directed by Anup Bhandari. The premiere event will be hosted in Dubai on July 26, 22. The fans who buy NFT memberships will be able to keep them as souvenirs or sell them as exclusive collectables in the secondary market over the blockchain. This will create an immersive experience for the movie fans as they will be able to engage personally with the movie. Apart from Kiccha Sudeep, 'Vikrant Rona' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, and Vasuki Vaibhav in leading roles.

"This is a big film; we always had a big idea, a big thought. Dropping the world's first NFT Premier Membership for the movie will help us enable new, more interactive, and engaging experiences for our fans. I would want fans to remember this experience for a long time. We are extremely excited to collaborate with Blocktickets as a first in the world," said Kiccha Sudeep on the release of the NFT membership for his movie.

"The pandemic has been hard for the entertainment industry, especially the movie business. As the industry gets back to action, NFT ticketing can be a way of enhancing fan engagement -- enabling them to own a piece of a film's history. We are excited to explore the expanding universe of metaverse and NFTs," said Priya Sudeep.

NFTs are simply certificates of ownership minted over a blockchain that represents a digital or a real-world asset. "The ticketing industry has for long used the old-school system of ticketing leading to fault, scalping, and lack of innovation. With the entry of Blocktickets, which is transforming the mundane tickets meant to be discarded, into delightful experiences, new horizons for organizers, artists, and consumers have opened," says Nishant Chandra, Founder of Blocktickets.

"We truly believe this partnership with Kiccha Sudeep and Vikrant Rona will create continued value for the film industry. This is the first time anywhere across the world a film is launching NFT memberships. This gives the filmmakers access to another channel of exposure and the fans an experience of a lifetime," says Abhinav Garg, Founder - Blocktickets.

Blocktickets has been pioneering the NFT-based ticketing experience in India and has already partnered with various events, organizing the first ever Holi in the metaverse, NFT-based musicathon, and much more. For Web 3 they have partnered with UnicusOne, a multichain Web3 platform. Blocktickets collaboration with the movie Vikrant Rona is one of the latest in the series of many others. The much-awaited movie will be released worldwide on July 28, 22.

