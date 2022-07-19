Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, has suffered a muscle spasm in her back while lifting her hydraulic bed at home. Shubhangi says: "I suffered a serious injury in 2010, and even now, the injury bothers me. When I lift something heavy by accident, I get muscular spasms and friction in my back. I attempted to move my hydraulic bed a few days ago when I realized the spring had broken. As a result, the entire bed's weight fell on my back, causing immense pain." Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Shubhangi Atre Approached For the Dance Reality Show.

"I couldn't move for three or four hours, and the pain became unbearable. Later, I saw a doctor, who advised three days of bed rest and provided painkillers and other medicines. He advised me to be extremely cautious and to never lift anything heavy ever in my life". The actress has returned to the set of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' and adds: "I love shooting and can't stay at home for too long. So, I discussed my situation with our producer, Binaiferr Kohli, and the production team is planning the shoot, keeping my condition in mind. I am shooting all my scenes while sitting on a chair. I am also instructed not to walk quickly, bend, or climb stairs."

"They are planning to make a temporary bedroom on the ground floor, as I won't be able to climb the stairs to the original bedroom on the first floor. I must say that my team is taking good care of me and my comfort during the shoot. The happiness of shooting and entertaining is greater than my excruciating pain due to the injury," she concludes. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai airs on &TV.

