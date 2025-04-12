PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 12: The Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC) successfully hosted the much-anticipated Karnataka Business Awards 2025 at a glittering ceremony in Bengaluru on April 8. The prestigious event celebrated the spirit of entrepreneurship and recognized outstanding individuals and businesses that have contributed remarkably to Karnataka's economic and social development.

Also Read | Sukhbir Singh Badal Re-Elected Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President for Fourth Term.

The evening brought together a dynamic gathering of entrepreneurs, dignitaries, influencers, and professionals from across the state, honouring achievements across industries such as travel, education, fashion, real estate, healthcare, media, IT, manufacturing, beauty, and retail & many more.

Delivering the welcome address, KTCC President Abdul Musaddiq stated:

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Detailed Statement to Mumbai Police Reveals Terrifying Night of Attack on Bollywood Actor.

"This platform is a celebration of courage, creativity, and resilience. We are proud to recognize those who are building Karnataka's business legacy with passion and purpose."

Complete List of Winners - Karnataka Business Awards 2025

- Emerging Blogger of the Year - Fathima Siraj

- Emerging Clothing Brand from Hassan - Nithin Fashion

- Best Umrah Operator from Bengaluru - Sultan International Travels Pvt Ltd

- Best Travel Company of the Year - Way 2 Journey India Pvt Ltd

- Best Umrah Company of the Year - Way 2 Umrah Services Pvt Ltd

- Emerging DMC of the Year - Holidays Buddy

- Best Travel News Portal of the Year - Travel Trade News

- Best Travel Tech Company of the Year - Way 2 Websoft Technologies Pvt Ltd

- Emerging PR Brand of the Year - PR Snaps

- Emerging Business Magazine of the Year - The Trade Connect

- Emerging Gold Buyers Company - WTS Gold Buyers

- Emerging Food Blogger of the Year - Subiya Tamkeen

- Emerging Umrah Operator of the Year - Al Haramain International

- Best CCTV Camera Installation Company - Magical Eye Technologies

- Emerging Interior Design & Renovation Firm - SVE Group

- Best Religious Tour Guide from Karnataka - Bushra Tours & Travels Ballari

- Best Social Solutions Consultancy - The Bodhi Tree

- Emerging Gym Network from Bengaluru - Pro Fitness Gym

- Best Digital News Media - Indian Journo

- Best Umrah Operator Startup - Safar Al Haramain

- Best Event Management Company - Show Buddy

- Best Tea Cafe Franchise Chain of the Year - Thatha Tea - A Traditional Tea Cafe

- Best Transformation Mind Coach & Counselling Psychologist - Dr. Shalini Balan

- Emerging Travel Solution Provider - Siddhartha Voyage Solutions

- Emerging Retailer of IT Products - Bharath Computers

- Best Athletic Academy - Indian Athletic Academy

- Emerging Logistic Brand of the Year - Avikam Logistics Pvt Ltd

- Best Startup Supply Chain Management Company - G P Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd.

- Emerging Skating Academy of the Year - Vivins Skating Academy

- Best Builders & Developers of the Year - Aishwarya Rio Homz

- Emerging Skincare Products of the Year - Sparkling Bliss

- Emerging Clothing Brand of the Year - KTK Fashion

- Best Handmade Candle Manufacturer - Flames N Flavors

- Best Developers & Builders of the Year - Aishwarya Landmark

- Best CADD Institute of the Year - Victory Academy

- Best Emerging Builder from Bengaluru - Satvat Infra Ventures Pvt Ltd

- Best Supplier of the Steam Turbines - Leo Engineers and Consultants

- Emerging IT Advisory Company - Vantage IT Advisory Services LLP

- Emerging Corporate Interior Designers Company - Ray Interiors and Advertising India Pvt Ltd

- Emerging Umrah Operator from Bellari - AL Iqra Tours and Travels

- Emerging Innovative Software Product Development Company - Threadality Technologies LLP

- Best Emerging Interior Company - Taj Interiors

- Best Emerging Wholesaler and Trader of Rice & Oil - Rampur Traders

- Emerging TMT Bar Manufacturer of the Year - Blue Gold Steel Industries

- Best Compostable Products Manufacturer - Conscious Bharat Products Pvt Ltd

- Best Dance Group - Bhairava Dance Crew

- Best Umrah Tour Operator from Bengaluru - Al Tayyarah Tours Pvt Ltd

- Best IT Technology Service Provider - Bits & Byte IT Consulting Pvt Ltd

- Emerging Beauty & Skincare Products - Asfaha Cream

- Fuels & Energy Startup of the Year - Novo Fuelogy Bharat Pvt Ltd (My Fuels)

- Innovative Interior Designer of the Year - Skyline Solutions

- Emerging Sustainable Packaging Product of the Year - Chromogreen

- Emerging Brand Consultant of the Year - TimeStamp

- Emerging Beauty Product Distributor - Beauty Wallet by Sheerin Khan

- Emerging Fashion Designer Studio - Alankriti Designer Studio

- Emerging Bridal Makeup Academy - Romasha Makeover

- Best Construction Company in South Karnataka - TSB Construction and Developers

- Best Emerging Naturopathy Institute & Hospital - Kshemavana

- Emerging Supermarket with the Most Affordable Prices - Vijay Stores

- Best Emerging Beauty Saloon - Glam-X

- Best Emerging B-School for Commerce & Management Studies in Bengaluru - Pinnacle School of Commerce & Management

- Emerging Ceramic Tiles Manufacturer - Al Burooj Ceramic

- Emerging Interior Designer of the Year - MK Interior Designer Studio

- Emerging Poomer Clothing Distributor - Mahadev Marketing

- Best Bicycle Retailer of the Year - SMK Cycles

- Emerging Counselling Psychologist of the Year - Nallani Roshni

- Emerging Digital Services Platform - AGS Kart

- Best End-to-End Logistics Service Provider of the Year - DSR Freight Carrier Pvt Ltd

- Best Emerging Innovative Construction Design & Architecture Company - MJ Construction

- Best Bridal Mehendi Artist of the Year - Shaik Tabassum Bridal Mehendi Artist

- Trendsetter Modest Brand of the Year - Abayat

- Emerging Expert in Tarot & Numerology Predictions - Neetha Tarot Reader

- Best Emerging Family-Friendly Resort - Vimal Resort

- Emerging Cake Artist of the Year - Sugarberrys Cakery

- Best Emerging Supplier of Nutritional Livestock Feed - Inaya Trading Company

- Emerging Premium Seeraga Samba (Govindo Bhog) Rice Brand of the Year - Kubra

- Emerging Construction Company of the Year - Siddaganga Constructions

- Best High Chrome Castings Manufacturer of the Year - Sri Vasavi Foundry Pvt Ltd

- Best Emerging Interior Design Company in Bengaluru - Design Destiny

- Best Gynecologist of the Year - Dr. Rizwana Iqbal, Embrace Fertility Centre

- Emerging Makeup Artist of the Year - Samreen Syed Makeup Artist

- Emerging Real Estate Developer of the Year - Suraksha Group

- Emerging Rubber Products Manufacturer of the Year - Indoflex Radial

- Emerging Innovator in Corporate Gifting & Branding Solutions - QUALICORP Services

- Emerging Tour Operator of the Year - Blue Sagar

- Emerging Turnkey Construction Company of the Year - Cube Consultants and Buildcon

- Emerging Property Management Company of the Year - Urban Properties

- Best Religious Travel Agent - Khana e Kaaba Tours & Travels

- Best Emerging Residential Project of the Year - Suraksha Group

- Emerging E-Learning Platform for Healthcare Professionals - Medline Academics

- Emerging Holidays Provider of the Year - Mapstop Holidays

- Emerging Hair Transplant Clinic of the Year - Prestige Hair Solutions

- Best Events Production Company of the Year - Vigor Mentors

- Best Emerging Sociopreneur of the Year - Afreen Khan

- Best Emerging Studio for Wedding & Fashion Makeup - Beauty Bliss Makeup Studio & Academy

- Best Celebrity Baker - Zara's Cakelicious

- Emerging Fashion Event Curator of the Year - Glamour Street

- Best Architect in Luxury Turn Key Projects - ZED Walls Architects

- Best Emerging DJ of the Year - Anirban Chakraborty

- Best Emerging Medical Tours Operator - Wellness Tours

- Best Women Entrepreneur of the Year - Falak Nawaz Shariff

- Emerging Beauty Salon of the Year - Professional Arfa Beauty Salon

- Best Emerging Project Head of the Year - Vamsi Naidu

- Best Emerging VJ of the Year - Guru Prasad

- Best Events Management Company in Mangaluru - Gowjee Events

- Emerging Education Brand of the Year - KG 2 PG EduHub

- Best Emerging Co-operative Bank of the Year - Shrirvrddhi Co-operative Society Limited

- Best Emerging Educational Services Company - RODHA Educational Services Pvt Ltd

- Best Emerging Holidays Company of the Year - Sri Siddaganga Holidays

- Best Emerging Builders & Developers - Shrirvrddhi Builders and Developers

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)