PNN

New Delhi [India], September 23: Lakme Fashion Week, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), marked a decade of NEXA with an exclusive evening in Delhi. The occasion celebrated NEXA's long-standing association with the platform, its pioneering initiatives such as NEXA Spotlight, and the announcement of an upcoming collaboration with designer duo Shantnu & Nikhil.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Leaves India A Captaincy Moments Before 2nd Unofficial Test Against Australia A; Reason for Decision Yet to Be Confirmed: Report.

Spotlight Alumni Showcase: 10 Seasons of InnovationOne of the key highlights of the evening was a special showcase by Spotlight alumni, celebrating 10 seasons of the pioneering initiative by NEXA and Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

Since its inception, NEXA Presents Spotlight has provided emerging designers with a platform to showcase their creativity and innovation. Over the years, designers such as Pella, Naushad Ali, SWGT, Bloni, Siddhartha Bansal, Countrymade, Paiwand, TIL by Ankur Verma, and Somya Goyal have been part of the program, gaining visibility and opportunities that have shaped their journey in Indian fashion.

Also Read | Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan Houses Raided: Customs Searches Residences of Malayali Actors Under Operation 'Numkhor'; High-Profile People Under Lens.

What began as a unique initiative has now evolved into one of the most respected launchpads for young designers in the country, offering mentorship, exposure, and an unmatched showcase opportunity.

Shantnu & Nikhil Present VeloraContinuing the evening's focus on design and innovation, Shantnu & Nikhil unveiled a preview of Velora, the designers' first-ever all-womenswear showcase in India.

Drawing inspiration from the Limited Edition Phantom Blaq by Grand Vitara, they incorporated its enigmatic Phantom Black and rose-gold accents, creating a seamless synergy between automotive innovation and contemporary design.

Inspired by the cinematic allure of the 1930s, an era that immortalised the red-carpet siren, the collection reimagines that spirit through the house codes of structure, drapery, and defiance.

Leadership PerspectivesPartho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:"NEXA has always stood for innovation, sophistication, and experiences that go beyond mobility. Over the last 10 years, our commitment to fashion and design has shaped NEXA into a cultural brand. This collaboration with Shantnu & Nikhil, marking our third partnership together, reflects our shared vision of modernity and style, brought alive through their exquisite collection inspired by the Phantom Blaq."

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands, added:"Our association with NEXA over the years has played a key role in bringing new talent to the forefront of Indian fashion. Together, we've created experiences that inspire the industry and resonate with audiences far beyond the runway, ensuring that creativity, innovation, and cultural dialogue remain at the heart of every edition of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI."

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India, shared:"Celebrating 10 years of NEXA is a reminder of how creativity, design and innovation can inspire new possibilities. Since 2016, NEXA has partnered with FDCI bringing fashion and culture to the forefront. As we mark the tenth season of 'NEXA Presents Spotlight', this milestone reflects NEXA's strong corporate partnership and its commitment to shaping the future of Indian fashion through meaningful industry collaborations."

Looking AheadWith Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI set to return to Delhi this October, NEXA continues its journey of shaping conversations at the crossroads of fashion, innovation, and culture.

For more information, please visit: https://relianceretail.com/partner-brands.html

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)