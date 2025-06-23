SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 23: The early learning books by Lil Legends, an imprint of Oswaal Books, have officially become bestsellers and are now ranked #1 on Amazon in their category--marking a milestone not just for sales, but for inclusion in early education.

In a market that often overlooks children with diverse learning needs, Lil Legends is pioneering a new model of inclusive publishing. Its books are designed with empathy and science--for children who think, feel, or learn differently, including those who are neurodiverse, speech-delayed, or slower processors.

"We didn't set out to create bestsellers--we set out to create better books for every kind of learner. The response shows how deeply this was needed," Swaati Jain, Co-Founder, Little Legends".

At the heart of this success is a mission to reshape India's early childhood education ecosystem, not just with curriculum-aligned content but with books that are inclusive, engaging, and developmentally mindful.

A groundbreaking picture book co-developed with Dr. Maninder Kaur, a specialist in special education, this title helps children with speech delays or neurodiverse profiles connect words with intuitive, action-based visuals--supporting vocabulary building in a natural and non-pressuring way.

Flagship Titles That Are Redefining the Genre are the Books of Imagination (Parts 1-5) which areCreated for children with sensory sensitivities and slower cognitive processing, these books use open-ended prompts, low visual noise, and therapeutic illustrations--stimulating creativity without overstimulation.

What sets Lil Legends apart is not just the intent, but the rigor behind the design. The books are created in collaboration with special educators, therapists, and parents, ensuring they meet the needs of real children--not hypothetical profiles.

"These books are inclusive by design--not by exception," Swaati adds. "They're as joyful and useful for neurotypical children as they are for neurodiverse ones."

With non-linear narratives, non-judgmental formats, and a focus on emotional well-being, Lil Legends books are making inclusive learning mainstream--not marginal.

