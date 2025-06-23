New Delhi, June 23: Yamaha Motor Company is preparing to launch its new model, Yamaha FZ, in India soon. The upcoming Yamaha FZ bike will come with notable upgrades and the addition of new features. The FZ motorcycle from Yamaha is popular for its sporty design and performance on the road. The upcoming Yamaha FZ model may help the Japanese motorcycle company to expand its brand.

Recently, Yamaha Motor filed a design patent for its new FZ motorcycle in India. The upcoming Yamaha FZ will likely join the other models offering the 149cc engine. The available design it does not tell much about the upcoming model and what kind of subtle design changes and elements would be added. The company has yet to reveal details about its new Yamaha FZ bike. The patent for this bike is filed with the design number - 453333-001 and class - 12-11 by YAMAHA HATSUDOKI KABUSHIKI KAISHA.

Yamaha FZ New Model; Here's Everything to Know from Design

The new Yamaha FZ model is expected to continue the same street bike design as the other models. It will continue to have a large, chunky tank and a muscular design overall. The bike will come with "Y-Connect", connected tech. It is expected that the Yamaha FZ model would come with a TFT instrument cluster offering necessary information to the rider, such as speed, fuel economy, turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts and recommendations for maintenance.

The Yamaha FZ model is expected to keep the same measurements, such as 1,080mm height, 2,000mm length and 1,333mm wheelbase. It is said to offer seat height of 790mm and 165mm of ground clearance. Moreover, the upcoming street bike could include a 282mm front-disc brake and 220mm rear disc brake.

New Yamaha FZ model Price in India

Although no official information about the Yamaha FZ bike is available, it may launch between INR 1.18 lakh and INR 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

