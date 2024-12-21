PNN

Patiala (Punjab) [India], December 21: Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET), recognized as one of India's premier institutions, announces the opening of admissions for the MBA and PhD programs at its business school, LM Thapar School of Management (LMTSM), for the upcoming academic year. TIET is renowned for its academic excellence, research contributions, and strong industry linkages, offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines.

As a part of TIET, LM Thapar School of Management is committed to academic excellence and innovative research. Its MBA and PhD programs are meticulously designed to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities needed to thrive in today's competitive global environment. The school continues to uphold its legacy of nurturing future leaders who drive impact across industries and communities.

The MBA program welcomes graduates or postgraduates from any discipline who have achieved at least 50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized university. The PhD program is open to candidates with a postgraduate degree or equivalent qualification, with a minimum CGPA of 6.00 on a 10-point scale or 55% aggregate marks. The admission process involves a thorough selection mechanism, including evaluating academic qualifications, standardized test scores, interviews, and relevant work experience. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, https://lmtsm.thapar.edu.

Dr Gurbinder Singh, Director, Dera Bassi Campus (Punjab), LM Thapar School of Management and TIET, said: "At LMTSM, we are committed to nurturing future leaders who can make a meaningful impact in their chosen fields. Our programs are designed to combine academic rigor with practical insights, equipping students with the tools to navigate and lead in a rapidly evolving world. This year, we look forward to welcoming a diverse group of talented individuals who are eager to challenge themselves and contribute to society."

LMTSM's programs are supported by a distinguished faculty that includes scholars, industry experts, and practitioners from renowned institutions worldwide. The faculty combines academic knowledge with practical insights to create an engaging and dynamic learning environment. The campus is equipped with modern classrooms, cutting-edge research labs, and an extensive library offering both digital and physical resources. Collaborative spaces are designed to foster innovation and peer-to-peer learning, ensuring a well-rounded educational experience.

In addition to these resources, LMTSM is committed to supporting talented students by offering 90 merit-based scholarships for the MBA course. These scholarships are designed to recognize academic excellence and provide financial assistance, ensuring that deserving students can pursue their higher education without financial constraints. This initiative further strengthens LMTSM's dedication to fostering academic brilliance and helping students achieve their full potential.

The MBA program offers diverse specializations, including Business Analytics and Big Data, Finance, Information Systems, Marketing, Operations, and Human Resource Management, allowing students to align their education with career goals. The PhD program emphasizes research excellence, offering specialization in Organizational Behavior, Strategy, International Management, Finance, Marketing, and Operations.

Placement and career development support are integral to LMTSM's approach. The MBA program has an impressive track record of placing graduates in leading companies across sectors like finance, consulting, marketing, and technology. Students benefit from corporate partnerships, internships, live projects, and networking events that provide invaluable industry exposure. PhD students have opportunities for applied research collaborations, academic networking at conferences, and guidance toward postdoctoral or faculty positions.

LMTSM also offers students international exposure through exchange programs and partnerships with global universities. Aspiring entrepreneurs benefit from specialized mentorship and resources to nurture their ventures. The school's inclusive environment celebrates diversity, fostering unique perspectives and a global outlook.

Admissions are now open, and candidates are encouraged to apply early to secure their place in these prestigious programs. For more information on eligibility, the application process, and program details, please visit https://lmtsm.thapar.edu.

About Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET) and LM Thapar School of Management (LMTSM): Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET), established in 1956, is one of India's top educational institutions, offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in engineering, sciences, management, and liberal arts. Accredited with NAAC A++ , TIET ranks 29th among engineering institutions and universities in India (NIRF 2023) and features in the top 500 of Times Higher Education and QS world subject rankings. It is also accredited by NBA under the Washington Accord and partners with leading foreign universities for exchange programs. As a vital part of TIET, LM Thapar School of Management (LMTSM) is a premier business school located on a dedicated 28-acre campus. LMTSM blends rigorous academic programs with practical insights, focusing on research, innovation, and ethical business practices. With strong industry connections and an accomplished faculty, LMTSM prepares students for leadership roles in the global business landscape while contributing to TIET's legacy of academic excellence.

