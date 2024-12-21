Mumbai, December 21: A major development has recently taken place in Chhattisgarh, where the mastermind of the Raja Rani Satta Matka gang has been arrested. The accused has been identified as Madhur Jain, who allegedly operated the Raja Rani betting app scam. It is also reported that a total of 11 people have been arrested in connection with the Raja Rani betting app case, which was operated on similar lines to the Mahadev app.

According to reports, the members of the Raja Rani Satta Matka gang allegedly created a fake website for betting. Later, they uploaded the app on social media by making attractive posters. During the arrest, the police seized fake bank accounts, ATM cards, and 1,000 SIM cards from the accused. Cops also said that they froze hundreds of bank accounts used by the Satta Matka gang. Mahadev App: ED Makes Fresh Arrest of Kolkata-based Broker.

Who Is the Mastermind Behind Raja Rani Betting App?

So, what is the Raja Rani betting case all about? It is alleged that the Raja Rani Satta Matka gang is an illegal betting network in which people are lured to invest money online and through fake apps. It is reported that the Satta Matka gang operated on the lines of the Mahadev App. The main accused behind the Raja Rani betting app scam was identified as Madhur Jain.

Cops said that Madhur Jain used to operate the Raja Rani betting app and run a betting network through fake websites, bank accounts, and SIM cards. Besides seizing SIM cards and ATM cards, the police also froze bank accounts used by Jain and other accused to operate the betting app. Meanwhile, the police are also trying to identify other members of the Raja Rani betting gang. Mahadev Betting App Scam: Chhattisgarh Government Hands Over Multi-Crore Online Betting Case Probe to CBI.

They have also launched a search to nab suspects associated with the betting network.

