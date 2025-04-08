NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Lords Mark Industries Limited, a distinguished company known for its diverse portfolio, through its subsidiary Lord's Mark Global LLC, has made a strategic entry into the United States market by securing its first major order valued at approximately $1 million. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's global expansion, reinforcing India's 'Made in India' initiative with cutting-edge MedTech innovations.

The order includes Contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and AI-Based Early Warning Systems (EWS)-state-of-the-art healthcare solutions developed and manufactured in India by Lord's Mark Industries. These advanced systems provide real-time patient monitoring, predictive analytics, and seamless Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration, offering a revolutionary approach to patient care.

Commenting on the development, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd., said, "This entry into the US market is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. Our AI-powered and contactless monitoring solutions align with the future of global healthcare, and we are proud to represent Indian technological capabilities on the world stage."

The company continues to expand its healthcare footprint with ISO 13485:2016, HIPAA, and IEC 60601-1/1-2 compliant products, ensuring global standards in safety and efficacy. This breakthrough in the US market signifies a new era of Indian MedTech exports, driving innovation and accessibility in healthcare worldwide.

Lord's Mark Industries operates through key subsidiaries, including LordsMed, Lord's Mark Insurance Broking Limited, Lord's Mark Biotech, Lords Mark Microbiotech, and Lords Automative Private Limited, along with verticals in renewable energy products and paper. Committed to innovation and excellence, the company continues to expand while upholding the highest quality standards. Diversification remains the foundation of Lord's Mark Industries' sustained growth and success.

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. (Lord's) has made impressive growth starting from paper to LED to Renewable energy and making grand in the medical diagnostic industry. Lord's and its subsidiaries have made a mark in Electric Vehicle, Genome Testing, Pharma and Healthcare. Growth through diversification has become the trend setter and has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

