German Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will face Italian Serie A toppers Inter Milan at home this evening in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg. The Bavarians have not been at their very best in the continent’s biggest competition but the way they dispatched Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16, they remain a force to reckon with. Opponents Inter Milan dispatched Feyenoord with ease but their German opponents present a significant challenge to them particularly away from home. Simone Inzaghi is a master tactician and expects his team to be resolute in terms of defending. Bayern Munich versus Inter Milan will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 12:30 AM IST. UCL 2024–25 Quarterfinals Preview: Road to UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals Begins As Top Eight Teams in Europe Clash.

Aleksandar Pavlovic, Jamal Musiala, Dayot Upamecano, and Alphonso Davies are injured and will not play in this tie for Bayern Munich. Harry Kane will lead the attack with Thomas Muller as the second striker. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka form the double pivot in central midfield for the home side. Leroy Sane and Michael Olise will be deployed on the wings and will look to create from out wide.

Kristjan Asllani is not available for Inter Milan due to suspension while the likes of Mehdi Taremi, Denzel Dumfries, Valentin Carboni, and Piotr Zielinski are out injured. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram will form the two-man frontline while the likes of Nicolo Barella, Davide Frattesi, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan lead the charge in midfield for the visitors.

When is Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarter-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Bayern Munich will square off against Inter Milan in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarter-final on Wednesday, April 9. The Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Thomas Muller Confirms His Exit From Bayern Munich After 25 Years, Legendary Forward To Leave Bavarians at End of Season.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarter-Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan online viewing options look below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarter-Final Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Lille match on the JioTV app for free. Expect the team teams to play with the caution here and the tie could end in a 1-1 draw.

