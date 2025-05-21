BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in engineering and technology services, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani and the Center for Research and Excellence in National Security (CRENS). This landmark collaboration aims to drive research & development (R&D), innovation, and skill development in areas critical to national security, including cybersecurity, perimeter security, digital forensics, and emerging technologies. The partnership was officially signed at BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus by Mr. Ramakrishna JVS, Global Head at LTTS, and Prof. Soumyo Mukherji, Director of BITS Pilani Hyderabad, in the presence of Mr. M Rama Manohara Babu, Head, CRENS and Prof. Sanket Goel, Dean (Research & Innovation), BITS Pilani. CRENS, hosted at the BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus, will serve as the central hub for this collaboration to interface with law enforcement, industry experts, and academic researchers, fostering technological advancements and robust skill-building initiatives. With active involvement from defense experts, including former leaders from the armed forces and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), CRENS ensures a real-world influence on the partnership's projects. LTTS has vast experience of setting up over 25 smart & safe city command centers, 100+ engineering labs, Cyber Threat Analytics Center & SOCs, powered by advanced AI solutions and LTTS Fusion™, an Integrated Operations Center Platform in realms of public safety & cyber security and border & critical infra perimeter security. This partnership is positioned to strengthen India's security infrastructure through multiple streams of collaboration, including:

Also Read | What Is the Highest Denomination of the Indian Rupee Ever Printed? Find Out Answer of Today’s Google Search Googly.

1. Research and Development: Joint projects in public safety, perimeter security, cybersecurity, and digital forensics, leveraging AI, quantum, and communication technologies to address key challenges in the national security domain.

2. Skill Development Programs: Creation of thematic, short-term training and certification programs tailored for professionals in industries related to cybersecurity and other emerging technologies.

Also Read | Kia, BMW Korea and Hyundai Motor To Recall Over 16,000 Vehicles for Manufacturing Defects.

3. Innovation Ecosystems: Mentorship and incubation support for startups, accelerating innovation in crucial security technologies while assisting young entrepreneurs from ideation to market-readiness.

4. Policy Advisory and Capacity Building: Providing expert advisory to national security agencies and assisting in the design of effective policies for safeguarding critical infrastructure. Through this MoU, LTTS and BITS Pilani will also collaborate on resources, sharing technical infrastructure, research labs, and expertise to mutually enhance their capabilities. Additionally, the ecosystem will create enduring platforms for co-hosting conferences, innovation boot camps, and mentoring programs to address evolving security needs. Prof. Soumyo Mukherji, Director of BITS Pilani Hyderabad, added, "The establishment of CRENS marks a significant milestone in integrating academic brilliance with real-world applications. This partnership with an engineering and technology pioneer like LTTS ensures that India remains at the forefront of technology and policy in national security." "Our collaboration reflects the shared commitment to fortify India's national security and public safety framework while advancing the vision of Make in India globally," said Abhishek Sinha, Executive Director and President - Medical, Smart World & Functions, L&T Technology Services. "By uniting our engineering rigor with the thought leadership of BITS Pilani and CRENS, we are creating a foundation for innovation-driven solutions that safeguard critical infrastructure and build a safer future."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)