Mumbai, May 21: In a country where INR 10 and INR 500 bills change hands millions of times a day, it is easy to believe we have already seen the highest value currency India has seen. Well, think again. Long before UPI apps, QR codes and demonetisation, India once printed a banknote whose value was so high that it could buy a house (or at least a couple of acres of land) in its time. What is this, and what happened? The answer to this Curious piece of monetary mystery is the focus of Google Googly’s question of the day.

Beneath the search bar, Google's daily "Googly" serves up questions that surprise users--like a cricket googly. These prompts, both deceptively simple and rich with curiosity, are delivered to users across more than 50 different topics such as science, history, geography, and pop culture. The campaign turns a typical search into an unexpected spark of learning.

What Is a Google Googly?

A "Google Googly" is a clever twist in the form of a question - the kind where it looks easy and makes you second-guess your answer. These viral trivia nuggets often perplex people and tempt them to search for answers online. From currency, culture, politics, and science, googly eyes have become an enjoyable, knowledge-rich trend for the curious.

What Is the Highest Denomination of the Indian Rupee Ever Printed?

INR 10,000, That's right! India printed INR 10,000 notes. These notes were first printed in 1938 by the Reserve Bank of India in 1954. However, these notes were demonetised in 1946 and again in 1978 to stop the black-money and unaccounted money.

