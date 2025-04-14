NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 14: Kisan Kumbh 2025, a landmark celebration organised by Cowtrition Foundation under the agies of SEG Coordinator IARI, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, IIT Delhi was a testament to the empowerment of rural communities across India. The two - day event (9 to 10 April) has successfully celebrated the unwavering spirit of Indian agriculture. Organised at the A.P. Shinde Symposium Hall, NASC, Kisan Kumbh served as an engrossing platform for innovation, sustainability, and grassroots engagement in the agricultural sector. M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group was a dedicated partner of the event. It played a major role in amplifying the voices of farmers and rural entrepreneurs by promoting their presence at a national level. To support sustainable livelihood, M3M Foundation brought two dedicated brands at the event, part of its program "Kaushal Sambal"

Also Read | Malayalam New Year 2025 Wishes and Vishu HD Wallpapers: WhatsApp Status Messages, Photos, SMS and Quotes To Celebrate With Family and Friends.

1. Riyul Sea Buckthorrn: A high - altitude Himalayan plant distinguished for its exceptional health benefits, cultivated by local communities.

2. PAHAD Trust: A trust that displays organic products crafted by hill communities and promotes eco - friendly practices and traditional wisdom.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Launch in India Tomorrow; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation said, "It was an honour to be part of the transformative Kisan Kumbh 2025, a celebration of India's rich agricultural heritage and innovative rural entrepreneurship. The event provided a powerful platform to amplify the voices of farmers and grassroots change makers, perfectly aligning with M3M Foundation's mission to foster sustainable livelihoods. Through our dedicated stalls, we highlighted the immense potential of Himalayan communities and hill artisans. Kisan Kumbh was a testament to the resilience and innovation within India's agricultural sector. We remain committed to supporting farmers and rural entrepreneurs in their journey towards growth, prosperity, and national recognition."

At Kisan Kumbh 2025, M3M Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive rural development by supporting homegrown, community-led brands that exemplify sustainable agriculture and grassroots innovation. This participation aligned seamlessly with the Foundation's core mission--to drive income generation, market visibility, and recognition for rural producers across India. Through its support & engagement, the Foundation aims to positively impact the lives of around 500 farmers, creating crucial pathways for grassroots initiatives to access mainstream platforms and national exposure. As part of its contribution, the Foundation showcased two of its flagship eco-conscious brands, both nurtured under its broader mission to promote organic farming, seed cultivation, crop purification, and agri-sector entrepreneurship.

The first, "Riyul", originates from the remote high-altitude region of Leh and is pioneering life-saving and health-enhancing products derived from Seabuckthorn--a rare Himalayan berry celebrated for its potent antioxidant and medicinal properties.

The second, PAHAD Trust, brought to the forefront a variety of organic products cultivated by small and marginal farmers from the remote valleys of Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. From indigenous millets and native pulses to handcrafted herbal goods, each product reflected the resilience, traditional wisdom, and dedication of India's farming communities.

By bridging the gap between rural producers and national recognition, M3M Foundation continues to lead by example in driving sustainable, inclusive, and community-centric development. Eminent leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Acharya Devvrat, and Pujyashri Adrushya Kadsiddheshwar Swamiji graced Kisan Kumbh 2025, sharing powerful insights on the need for sustainable, climate-resilient, and innovation-led agriculture. M3M Foundation emerged as a key catalyst for rural transformation, supporting indigenous enterprises and reaffirming its commitment to building a more inclusive and sustainable future for India's farming communities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)