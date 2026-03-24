NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 24: M3M India, one of India's leading real estate developers, has commenced possession at M3M Antalya Hills, its premium low-rise residential development in Sector 79, Gurugram. The project has received the Occupancy Certificate (OC), marking a key milestone for the company and reinforcing its focus on timely delivery and differentiated residential formats.

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Spread across 33 acres at the foothills of the Aravalli range, the development comprises 2,540 thoughtfully designed low-rise residences, spanning across 35.1 Lac sq. ft. with each tower configured to house only four apartments, ensuring enhanced privacy and exclusivity.

The project entails an estimated development cost of Rs. 1520 crore, with a projected revenue realisation of Rs. 4,000 crore, contributing significantly to M3M India's residential topline in Gurugram. The development has witnessed strong demand from both end-users and investors since its launch, with a current ticket size of Rs. 1.8 crore onwards.

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Commenting on the development, Robin Mangla, President, M3M India, said, "The commencement of possession at M3M Antalya Hills reflects our continued focus on timely delivery and our commitment to developing differentiated residential formats. Low-rise developments in well-connected locations are witnessing sustained demand, and this project aligns with evolving homebuyer preferences."

Offering 2.5 and 3.5 BHK residences, the project is inspired by Mediterranean-style architecture and is designed around open green spaces, pedestrian-friendly layouts, and community-centric planning.

The development offers a well-rounded lifestyle with a clubhouse featuring social and leisure spaces, along with wellness amenities such as a gym, spa, private terraces, and swimming pool. Residents also have access to sports facilities, landscaped gardens, and dedicated areas for children and senior citizens. Designed as a secure gated community, it is supported by round-the-clock surveillance and essential conveniences, complemented by premium in-home features.

Strategically located in Sector 79, the project offers seamless connectivity to NH-48 and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), along with proximity to key industrial and commercial hubs. While road connectivity is strong, public transport options are still developing, with HUDA City Centre being the nearest major metro station. The micro-market continues to witness infrastructure-led growth, positioning it as a key residential destination in Gurugram.

M3M India continues to expand its residential footprint across emerging corridors in Gurugram, with a strong emphasis on scale, design, and execution.

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